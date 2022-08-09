Minister Dangui Oduber Masha pabien na e ganadornan di Exellence Awards di Divi

ORANJESTAD – Diaranson a tuma lugar e Excellence Awards di Grape Holding di e segundo cuartal aña 2022. Aki a reconoce e empleadonan y supervisor di entre otro Divi Phoenix, Divi Village, Divi Dutch Village, Divi Golf y Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusive cu mas a destaca den e segundo cuartal. Esaki a tuma lugar den e ballroom di alhambra caminda tur e nominadonan tabata presente hunto cu nan famia.

Minister di Turismo sr. Dangui Oduber ta aprecia locual cu Grape Holding ta haci pa nan empleadonan, e tipo di aprecio aki ta mantene un moral na trabou halto cu ta transforma na duna emihor servicio y hospitalidad na nos bishitantenan.

Minister Oduber ta manda palabra di aprecia na tur e nominadonan cu destaca den nan trabou y un pabien na tur e ganadornan.

Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusive ganador Employee Front Of The House award Kimberly Wernet.

Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusive ganador Supervisor Front of tbe House award Irene Robert.

Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusive ganador Employee Back OF The House award Veronica Quandt.

Divi & Tamarijm All Inclusive ganador Supervisor Back Of The House award Magaly De Nobrega.

Divi Phoenix Employee & Supervisor of Second Quarter 2022. Ganadornan Christian Cataño y Mary Fernandez.

Divi Village Employee & Supervisor of Second Quarter 2022. Ganadornan Anthonette Brinkman y Ronald J Koolman.

Divi Dutch Village Employee & Supervisor of Second Quarter 2022. Ganadornan Ricardo Erasmus y Amaury Minier.

Divi Golf Employee & Supervisor of Second Quarter 2022. Ganadornan Julian Heredia y Anouska Holiger.