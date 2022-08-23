Latest:

PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 24 di ougùstùs 2022.

Day: Djamars Djárason Djaweps Djabièrnè Djasabra

áwaseru ku welek ku bos aislá
áwaseru aislá
parsialmente nublá
parsialmente nublá
parsialmente nublá
Rain probability: 40% 20% 0% 0% 0%
High: 34ºC / 93ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 32ºC / 90ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 33ºC / 91ºF
Low: 26ºC / 79ºF 26ºC / 79ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 27ºC / 81ºF
Sunrise time: 06:25 06:25 06:25 06:25 06:25
Sunset time: 18:51 18:51 18:50 18:50 18:49
Wave heigth (meters): 0.2 – 0.3 0.5 – 1 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 0.5 – 1

Pronóstiko

Kompilá: djamars 23 di ougùstùs 2022, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Parsialmente te temporalmente hopi nublá ku chèns pa algun áwaseru ku posibilidat pa welek i bos.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 34ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:25 i ta baha 18:52 o.l.

Bientu: Entre ost i suitost, suak te moderá; forsa 2 te 4 (7 te 30 km/ora, 4 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte te fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 5 te 6 (31 te 50 km/ora, 17 te 27 nudo).

Situashon general: Ta antisipá ku un disturbio lo krusa nos region ku chèns pa algun áwaseru kompañá pa welek i bos durante di proksimo 24 ora. Algun di e yobidanan por ta moderá te lokalmente fuerte i por kousa molèster na e sitionan di kustumber. Mas aleu ta antisipá ku e forsa di bientu lo baha un poko mas durante oranan di mèrdia i kousa un sintimentu di kalor.

Kondishon di laman: Trankil te moderá ku altura di ola entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 pa 5 pia).

Sistemanan tropikal signifikante: Ningun.

Fenómeno spesial:  Ningun

Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: Por lo general parsialmente nublá i prinsipalmente seku.

Meteorólogo: Rombley.

 

 

