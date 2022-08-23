Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djárason mainta 6:00 o.l., 24 di ougùstùs 2022.
|Day:
|Djamars
|Djárason
|Djaweps
|Djabièrnè
|Djasabra
|
áwaseru ku welek ku bos aislá
|
áwaseru aislá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|
parsialmente nublá
|Rain probability:
|40%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|High:
|34ºC / 93ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|32ºC / 90ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|Low:
|26ºC / 79ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|Sunset time:
|18:51
|18:51
|18:50
|18:50
|18:49
|Wave heigth (meters):
|0.2 – 0.3
|0.5 – 1
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|0.5 – 1
Pronóstiko
Kompilá: djamars 23 di ougùstùs 2022, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Parsialmente te temporalmente hopi nublá ku chèns pa algun áwaseru ku posibilidat pa welek i bos.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 34ºC i temperatura mínimo 26ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:25 i ta baha 18:52 o.l.
Bientu: Entre ost i suitost, suak te moderá; forsa 2 te 4 (7 te 30 km/ora, 4 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte te fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 5 te 6 (31 te 50 km/ora, 17 te 27 nudo).
Situashon general: Ta antisipá ku un disturbio lo krusa nos region ku chèns pa algun áwaseru kompañá pa welek i bos durante di proksimo 24 ora. Algun di e yobidanan por ta moderá te lokalmente fuerte i por kousa molèster na e sitionan di kustumber. Mas aleu ta antisipá ku e forsa di bientu lo baha un poko mas durante oranan di mèrdia i kousa un sintimentu di kalor.
Kondishon di laman: Trankil te moderá ku altura di ola entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 pa 5 pia).
Sistemanan tropikal signifikante: Ningun.
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun
Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: Por lo general parsialmente nublá i prinsipalmente seku.
Meteorólogo: Rombley.
