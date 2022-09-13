Request For Proposal (RFP) launched for Study on Legalizing Cannabis in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG— The Government of St. Maarten is seeking to receive proposals from organizations who wish to work with the Government to create a full path towards a legal, responsible and feasible entrance into the Cannabis industry. The request for proposal is strongly focused on conducting several studies into the effects of legalizing cannabis before any concrete decisions can be made on how cannabis will be legalized.

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley would like to invite and welcome proposals for the exploration of a regulated and legalized cannabis industry. The goal is to receive proposals from local or international firms who wish to work with the Government of St. Maarten, towards establishing the industry in St. Maarten in such a way that much of the economic, social and medical benefits will remain and benefit the people of St. Maarten.

Interested organizations are invited to email cannabis@sintmaartengov.org to request the RFP to be sent to them. The official launch of the RFP commences on September 12th, 2022 for a period of 90 days. All proposals that are submitted by the submission deadline – December 5th, 2022, will be reviewed and evaluated, based on information provided in the proposal, along with the list of deliverables to be included.