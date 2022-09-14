google.com, pub-5639114718427035, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Minister Ottley Donates Basketball Rims to the Melford Hazel Sport Center through CDFHA

REDAKSHON

PHILIPSBURG— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley was approached by young basketball-loving community members who are unable to play basketball outdoors at the Melford Hazel Sport Center because of the lack of outdoor rims.

 

As a result, Minister Ottley, a sports enthusiast who recognizes the importance of sports, particularly in communities, deemed it wise to donate two ProSlam Professional 180º Heavy Duty Breakaway Basketball Flex Rims to the Department of National Sports Institute (NSI) through the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs  (CDFHA).

 

By means of this project, Minister Ottley continues to establish healthy and thriving communities, providing unique chances for socializing, networking, and collaboration.

 

Mr. Siegfried Hodge, the Sports Facility Manager, will supervise the installation of the rims. In October, the department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs will organize the unveiling of the basketball rims and a community basketball game.

 

Additional information will be provided in a subsequent press release.

