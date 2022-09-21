Flavors of Curaçao 2022 posponé debí na posibel force majeuere / Flavors of Curaçao 2022 postponed due to possible force majeure

Flavors of Curaçao 2022 posponé debí na posibel force majeuere

Fecha nobo 29 di òktober 2022

Willemstad, 21 September 2022 – E festival kulinario di mas grandi di Kòrsou, Flavors of Curaçao 2022, organisá pa CHATA, a bin ta prepará pa e di 5 edishon riba 24 di sèptèmber 2022.

Lamentablemente, e pronóstiko di tempu pa fin di siman ta unu serio i di atenshon i despues di a konsultá i konseho di e.o. Servisio Meteorológiko di Kórsou, Tim di Krisis i Kalamidat i Tim di Maneho di Públiko i Seguridat, CHATA i e tim di organisashon ta lamentá di informá ku Flavors of Curaçao 2022 ta keda posponé pa 29 di òktober 2022.

Flavors of Curaçao tin un reputashon pa brinda un eksperensia kulinario úniko den un ambiente sigur huntu ku e resorant i partnernan di bebida partisipante. E pronostiko di tempu aktual ta laga nos sin muchu opshon ku no ta posponé e evento.

Flavors of Curaçao lo tuma lugá djasabra 29 di òktober 2022 na Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort i CHATA ta konfirmá ku tur karchi ku ya ta kumprá pa e evento lo ta balido riba djasabra 29 di òktober 2022.

Pa mas informashon por yama CHATA na 461-1005 i tambe sigui nos pagina di Facebook: Flavors of Curaçao i nos website www.flavorscuracao.com pa tur informashon i desaroyo di Flavors of Curaçao 2022.

Flavors of Curaçao 2022 postponed due to possible force majeure

New date 29 October 2022

Willemstad, 21 September 2022 – The island’s largest culinary event, Flavors of Curacao, organized by CHATA has been preparing for the fifth edition on September 24, 2022. Unfortunately, the current weather forecast for this weekend is of great concern and after consulting and upon the advice such as the Metrological Department of Curaçao, Directorate of Risk Management & Disaster policy (Crisis Team) and Crowd Management and Public Safety Team, CHATA and the organizing team regretfully inform that Flavors of Curacao 2022 has been postponed to 29th of October 2022.

Flavors of Curaçao has built a reputation for providing a unique culinary experience in a safe environment together with the participating local food & beverage partners. The current weather outlook leaves us with little options other than to postpone the event.

Flavors of Curacao will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort and CHATA confirms that all tickets purchased in advance for the event will be honored on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

For more information, please call CHATA at 465-1005 or follow our Facebook page Flavors of Curaçao and website www.flavorscuracao.com for the latest information regarding the event.