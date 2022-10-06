Digitale Opsporing in Caribisch Nederland: een Cybercrime Casestudy

Rastreo digital na Hulanda Karibense: un ‘casestudy’ tokante krímen sibernétiko

Entrante aprel 2021 KPCN a lansa un tim sibernétiko spesial ku komo meta pa duna bon sosten e añanan benidero riba tereno di krímen sibernétiko. Banda di e ‘Team Digitale Opsporing’(TDO) (tim di rastreo digital), e unidat di krímen sibernétiko (CCU) ta hasi un kontribushon enorme na desaroyo di spesialidatnan di reshèrshi den kuerpo.

E ‘casestudy’ ta splika e situashon pa TDO i CCU den 2021, e strategia na kua KPCN ke krese yega, e enfoke táktiko riba kon pa atendé ku víktima, malechor i e infrastruktura pa por kombatí krímen sibernétiko di forma holístiko, e enfoke operashonal riba abilidatnan, e bista di inteligensia i ehekushon ku ta hasi TDO i CCU funshonal. Ta finalisá e ‘casestudy’ ku e meta i vishon pa futuro di e spesialismo di reshèrshi digital na Hulanda Karibense.

Digitalisashon por sierto a duna polis mihó instrumènt pa kombatí kriminalidat i pa ofresé sosten mas lihé i efisiente ku hendenan mester, pero el a duna kriminalnan tambe instrumentonan pa kometé aktonan kriminal di mesun manera efisiente aki. Sin e mantenshon adekuá, e públiko ta keda vulnerabel pa tur sorto di atake sibernétiko. E tim sibernétiko di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta úniko den e parti Karibense di e Reino i ta buska kolaborashon (internashonal) aktivo ku otro kuerpo, organisashon i partner ku lo por sostené nan den esaki. Asina nan ta fortalesé KPCN i e pueblo di e islanan di Hulanda Karibense pa nan por keda seif, alerta, i bon informá tokante krímen sibernétiko.

E outornan di e ‘casestudy’ aki ta, respektivamente, ‘kwartiermaker’ Cyber, Erik van de Sandt, kordinadó di e ‘Team Digitale Opsporing’, Elston Martis, hefe di departamento di investigashon, , Steven Senior i hefe di departamento di informashon, Melvin Sint Jago, di e Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense.

Pa lesa e ‘casestudy’ kompletu, bishita e link aki riba nos website: https://www.politiecn.com/pap/notisia/2022/oktober/rastreo-digital-na-hulanda-karibense-un-casestudy-tokante-krimen-sibernetiko.html

Digital Investigation in the Caribbean Netherlands: A Cybercrime Case Study

As of April 2021, the KPCN has established a special cyber team with the aim of providing proper cybercrime support in the coming years. Besides the Digital Investigation Teams (TDO), the Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) contributes immensely to the development of digital investigation specialisms within the force.

This case study describes the situation for the TDO and CCU in 2021, the strategy the KPCN wants to grow towards, the tactical focus on victims, offenders & infrastructure to tackle cybercrime holistically, the operational focus on skills and the intelligence imagery & execution that make the TDO & CCU functional. It concludes with the goals and visions for the future of the digital investigation specialism in the Dutch Caribbean.

While digitalisation has given the police better tools to tackle crime and get people the help they need faster and more efficiently, it has also given criminals the means to commit crime with the same efficiency. Without proper enforcement, the public remains vulnerable to cyber-attacks of all kinds. The cyber team of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is unique in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and actively seeks (international) collaborations with police forces, organisations and partners that support them in this. In doing so, they strengthen the KPCN and the population of the BES islands to stay safe, alert and well-informed about cybercrime.

The case study was written by, respectively, Cyber quartermaster, Erik van de Sandt, coordinator of Team Digital Investigation, Elston Martis, head of Investigation, Alwyn Braaf, chief of Investigation, Steven Senior and head of Information, Melvin Sint Jago of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force.

To read the full case study visit this link on our website: https://www.politiecn.com/nieuws/2022/oktober/digitale-opsporing-in-caribisch-nederland-een-cybercrime-casestudy.html

Digitale Opsporing in Caribisch Nederland: een Cybercrime Casestudy

Vanaf april 2021 heeft het KPCN een speciaal cyberteam opgericht met het doel de komende jaren goede ondersteuning bij het bestrijden van cybercriminaliteit te bieden. Naast de Teams Digitale Opsporing (TDO) draagt de Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) enorm bij aan de ontwikkeling van digitale opsporingsspecialismen binnen het korps.

Deze casestudy omschrijft de situatie voor de TDO en CCU in 2021, de strategie waar het KPCN naar toe wil groeien, de tactische focus op slachtoffers, daders & infrastructuur om cybercrime holistisch aan te pakken, de operationele focus op vaardigheden en de intelligencebeeld & uitvoering die de TDO & CCU functioneel maken. Het wordt afgesloten met de doelen en visies voor de toekomst van het digitale opsporingsspecialisme in Caribisch Nederland.

Digitalisering heeft de politie weliswaar betere instrumenten gegeven om criminaliteit aan te pakken en mensen sneller en efficiënter de hulp te bieden die zij nodig hebben, maar het heeft criminelen ook de middelen gegeven om met dezelfde efficiëntie criminaliteit te plegen. Zonder behoorlijke handhaving blijft het publiek kwetsbaar voor allerlei soorten cyberaanvallen. Het cyberteam van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland is uniek in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk en zoekt actief (internationale) samenwerkingen met korpsen, organisaties en partners die ze hierin weer ondersteunen. Daarmee versterken zij het KPCN en de bevolking van de BES-eilanden om veilig, alert en goed geïnformeerd te blijven over cybercrime.

De casestudy is geschreven door, respectievelijk, kwartiermaker Cyber, Erik van de Sandt, coördinator Team Digitale Opsporing, Elston Martis, hoofd Opsporing, Alwyn Braaf, chef Opsporing, Steven Senior en hoofd Informatie, Melvin Sint Jago van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland.

Bezoek deze link op onze website om de volledige casestudy te lezen: https://www.politiecn.com/nieuws/2022/oktober/digitale-opsporing-in-caribisch-nederland-een-cybercrime-casestudy.html