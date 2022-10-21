Willemstad: Durante un enkuentro ku prensa ku a tuma lugá ayera djaweps, 20 di òktober 2022, Fundashon Desaroyo Karnaval Kòrsou (FDKK) a presentá su plannan pa Karnaval 2023.

Ku e slogan “Nos Karnaval”, FDKK ta infatisá ku e karnaval di Kòrsou ta unu sumamente impaktante, importante i ku henter e komunidat di Kòrosu ta forma parti di e selebrashon aki. FDKK tin un periodo sumante kòrtiku, 2 luna, pa por organisá tur e aktividatnan konserní segun e mandato di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou. Pa ku esaki a buta enfasis riba e 5 pilanan manera: Apertura, Tumba Hubenil, Elekeshonnan, Marchanan di karnaval i klousura.

Ku e vishon pa den 5 aña hasi e organisashon di karnaval unu independiente i asina krese e produkto karnaval tantu lokal pero tambe internashonal, FDKK a tra un tim ku ta konsistí di personanan ku hopi eksperensia riba e tereno karnavalesko. E enfoke di FDKK 2023 ta pa tin un karnaval sumamente strukturá, kaminda ku kreatividat, ambiente, seguridat i responsibilidat di kontabilidat lo ta sentral. Riba termino largu nos lo konsentrá pa krese e produkto karnaval i asina aumentá nos mikro pero tambe makro ekonomia durante e periodo aki.

Despues di a reuní ku e diferente stakeholders, FDKK a stipulá su strategia pa ku karnaval 2023. Esaki lo ta unu ku enfoke spesial pa ku e gruponan di karnaval. Gruponan di karnaval ta sentral den henter e selebrashon di karnaval i nos mester manetené e kalidat di tantu gruponan hubenil i tiner pa asina tin relevo pa e gruponan di adulto. Maneho di marchanan, kontabilidat finasiero, uso di téknologia i seguridat públiko ta puntonan sentral, segun Sr. Harms ta splika.

FDKK ta konvensí ku Kòrsou lo konosé un Karnaval bunita. Mirando e presentashonnan di e diferente gruponan di karnaval no tin duda ku esaki lo ta e kaso.

Apertura di karnaval: 07 yanüari 2023

Un konsepto nobo kaminda mayoria Bandanan popular, gruponan di karnaval, turista, artistanan individual i e grupo grandi di fanátiko di karnaval lo partisipá.

Tumba Hubenil: 14 di yanüari 2023

Pa ku Tumba Hubenil FDKK a skohe pa enkargá dos hoben konosí ku a bin ta tra huntu i ku hopi éksito den Festival di Tumba, kual ta Sr. Heinrich “Rich Rich” Pieter i Axel Pikero, pa ta na enkargo ku nos Tumba Hubenil. Punto sentral di Tumba Hubenil lo partisipashon i no direktamente kompetensia. Involvimentu di e mayor lo ta sentral den henter e trayekto di e artista hóben aki.

Elekshon Reina, Rey, Prens i Pancho: 20,21,22 di yanüari 2023

Tambe Kòrsou lo tin su diferente eventonan di elekshon pa skohe nos Rei i Reina Tiner; Reina, Prens i Pancho Hubenil; Reina, Prens i Pancho Grandi. Sigi medionan di komunikashon pa mas informashon.

Karnaval di Banda Bou

Mas aleu a informá ku e aktividatnan di karnaval di Banda Bou lo tuma lugá na 2023 i ku e tim di Fundashon Karnaval Banda Bou ta den deliberashon i lo konvoká un rueda di prensa spesífiko pa splika kiko tur e plannan nobo lo ta pa ku karnaval di Banda Bou.

Marcha di Karnaval hubenil, tiner i adulto

FDKK a enfatisá ku un punto di suma importansia lo ta e maneho di e diferente marchanan. Nos ta strukturando henter e proseso di maneho di marcha pa asina yega na un marcha disipliná i ku ménos opstákulo posibel. Un marcha ku ta sali na tempu i ku ménos “buraku” posibel. Un marcha kaminda ku e partisipante no ta sinti ku ta kore nan ta kore enbes di jump. Esaki ta un proseso ku nos a inisiá huntu ku e diferente departamentunan manera KPC, brandweer, ambulans huntu ku AGKK i AMAK. Tur esakinan ta konta pa marcha di Kabai, Hubenil, Tiner i Adulto. Pa ku 2023 e ruta di karnaval lo ta meskos pero si mester tene na kuenta ku pa 2024 e ruta por kambia. Mas lihé ku ta posibel nos lo amplia riba esaki, Herman Harms a informá.

Wak kalendario di marcha pa e diferente fecha nan.

Klousura Karnaval 2023: 25 di febrüari 2023

Mas aleu FDKK a duna un bista di tur gastunan ku ta envolví ku organisashon di karnaval di Kòrsou. Ounke ku karnaval ta haña subsidio di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, esaki no ta sufsiente pa karga tur gastu. Pa e motibu aki FDKK ta supliká e komunidat i spesialmente e fanátiko di karaval pa aportá ku e diferente aktividatnan di fundraising pa asina FDKK i tambe gruponan di karnaval por presentá den e marchanan. Den mes rosea Sr. Harms a supliká na komersio pa nan tambe aportá. Ounke ku e situashon finansiero i ekonómiko ta difísil, Kòrsou tin benefisio na e evento di Karnaval. Nos ekonomia ta fortalesé durante e periodo aki i nos mester karga e gastunan pa ku esaki huntu.

Ta un honor ku nos tin e oportunidat di organisá un magno evento manera nos karnaval di Kòrsou. FDKK ta determiná i ta kla pa Nos Karnaval 2023.

Felis Karnaval

Willemstad: During a press conference held yesterday, Thursday, October 20th, 2022, Fundashon Desaroyo Karnaval Korsou (FDKK) presented their plan for the 2023 Carnaval.

With the tagline “Nos Karnaval,” FDKK emphasized that the Karnaval of Korsou is extremely impressive and essential and that the community of Korsou is part of the carnaval. FDKK has a short period (2 months) to organize all the activities reported according to the mandate of Curacao’s Government. With the focus on the five pillars of Karnaval: Opening, Tumba Hubenil, Elekeshonan, Marcha nan di carnaval, and the closure of the carnival period.

With the vision to make the carnaval organization independent within five years and thus create the product carnaval locally and internationally, FDKK created a team consisting of people with the karnavalesko experience. The focus of the FDKK for the 2023 season is to have a highly structured carnaval period regarding creativity, environment, security, and accounting responsibility. For the long term, we will create the product Karnaval and increase our micro and macroeconomic framework during this period.

From the day we received the mandate from Minister van Heydoorn of the Department of Education and Culture, our team began to work with their soul to carry out different meetings to compile a strategy for the 2023 Karnaval, according to Herman Harms, president of FDKK. In close cooperation with all the various “stakeholders” of the Karnaval, the FDKK is convinced that Korsou will know an extremely beautiful Karnaval in 2023. Especially looking at the presentations of the different Karnaval groups, there is no doubt this will be the case.

Along with all the points above, FDKK will focus primarily on the carnival groups. The carnival groups are central to the carnival celebration. We must ensure the quality and continuity of both the children’s and teen groups to ensure the transition to the adult groups. An opening activity will also be organized where the most popular local bands, carnival groups, tourists, individual artists, and the large carnival crowd will be present. This is a new concept. For the Youth Tumba Festival, FDKK has chosen to hand over the organization to two well-known, talented young people who have worked together on the Tumba Festival with great success in recent years. This is about YouthTumba Festival. The most important aspect of the Youth Tumba Festival will be the participation and not directly the competitive aspect. The parents’ involvement is crucial in these young artists’ whole trajectory. The partnership with AMAK will include several promotions to increase the Youth Tumba Festival and encourage more youth participation, who will later participate in the prestigious Grand Tumba Festival. Curacao will also enjoy the various elections, such as the election for the teener king and queen, Reina Prens I Pancho Youth I Queen, Prens I Pancho Adults.

Furthermore, Mr. Hermans explained that the activities of the Bandabou Carnaval will take place in 2023, and the management team is in negotiations and will present their specific plans in a separate press conference.

FDKK has emphasized that another crucial aspect will be the several parades. We are structuring the whole process of management of the parade to ensure a smooth parade with the least amount of obstacles. A parade that will start on time with less delay as possible. A parade where the participant can jump without having to feel rushed to reach the end. This process began with the involvement of several departments, such as the police, the fire department, AGKK, and AMAK. All this applies to the horse, youth, teener, and adult parades. For 2023 the route of karnaval will remain the same, but we should consider a possible change in the future. According to Herman Harms, we will elaborate on this matter as soon as possible.

FDKK has given a glimpse of all the costs regarding the organization of the Curacao Carnaval. Although the carnaval is being partially subsidized by the government of Curacao, this is not enough to cover all the expenses. This is why FDKK is sending an appeal to the entire Curacao community, especially the carnaval lovers, to contribute to the several activities and fundraisings so that FDKK and the carnaval groups can show up in the parades. At the same time, Mr. Harms has also sent a request to the commerce to contribute. Even though the financial and economic situation of the island is going through tough times, the island can benefit from this carnaval event. Our economy will strengthen during this period, and we will have to carry the costs for all this together.

More than two years have passed since we couldn’t enjoy our carnaval. FDKK, together with all the stakeholders, is determined to offer Curacao a carnaval on a high level, which we can all be proud of.

It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to organize such a great event as our Curacao carnaval. Thank you to our Minister of culture and education, Mr. Sithree van Heydoorn and also thank you to the Curacao community for accepting us as your organizing team.Our Carnaval 2023

Happy Carnaval