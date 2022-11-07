November 7, 2022
The Ministry of VROMI is currently ensuring that all roads affected by the passage of last nights weather system are cleared and accessible to the general public.

Government of Sint Maarten

In order to carry out the works we ask that persons remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary. This gives the clean up crews a chance to work unobstructed by traffic.
We will continue to provide progress updates throughout the day.

Het ministerie van VROMI zorgt er momenteel voor dat alle wegen die getroffen zijn door de passage van het weersysteem van afgelopen nacht, vrijgemaakt en toegankelijk zijn voor het grote publiek. Om de werken uit te voeren vragen we dat personen van de weg blijven tenzij dit absoluut noodzakelijk is. Dit geeft de opruimers de kans om onbelemmerd door het verkeer te werken. We zullen gedurende de dag voortgangsupdates blijven geven.

