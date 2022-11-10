DCNA su próksimo reunion di Direktiva i Presentashon Públiko

Kralendijk, Boneiru – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) lo tene su di dos reunion di direktiva pa aña na Boneiru, di 16 pa 19 di novèmber. DCNA su reunionnan di Direktiva ta krea un plataforma importante pa tene diskushon i forma strategia pa e formanan mas efektivo pa sostené e organisashonnan di maneho di área protehá (parkenan) pa salbaguardiá naturalesa na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Statia i Sint Maarten. Ademas lo duna un presentashon na públiko tokante investigashon i monitoreo na e islanan di Karibe Hulandes riba djaweps 17 di novèmber na Captain Don’s Habitat.

E ret di kontakto di konservashon di DCNA ta ofresé sosten na e parkenan di tur e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes. Komponentenan importante ku lo ta puntonan di diskushon durante e reunion di Direktiva ta DCNA su strategia pa 2030, uso di e Conservation Trust Fund i strategia pa rekoudá fondo. Ademas e ofisina i e gruponan di trabou di DCNA lo duna informashon al dia pa mehorá esfuersonan di investigashon ku monitoreo i partisipashon di hóbennan. E reunion di direktiva ta alabes un oportunidat importante pa kada parke yega na kolaborashon, na kompartí rekurso i interkambio di informashon i idea. Trahando huntu ku otro, kada isla por siña di e otronan, maksimalisá nan éksitonan i siña di e eksperensianan ku ta kontené mas reto.

DCNA a pasa den algun kambio importante despues di nan último reunion di direktiva. Tabatin un despedida ku sentimentu profundo di lamento di e eks-direktor Tadzio Bervoets i un kaloroso bonbiní na nan miembro nobo di e tim: Arno Verhoeven komo direktor nobo i Frederique van Randwijck komo manager di relashon. Banda di e managernan di konservashon i e vários ekspertonan di e Direktiva di DCNA, opservadónan di “the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL)”, “World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF–NL)”, “BirdLife Netherlands”, “Observation International” i e Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) tambe lo partisipá na e reunionnan di Direktiva di DCNA.

Presentashon Públiko

Banda di e reunionnan, lo tin un presentashon na públiko bou di e título “I see you: Research and Monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean” di parti di Diego Marquez kende ta sostené DCNA su Research & Monitoring Working Group. Investigashon i Monitoreo na Karibe Hulandes tin hopi reto asosiá ku nan. Den su presentashon sr. Marquez lo elaborá tokante e retonan akí hasiendo uso di investigashon i monitoreo di para komo un ehèmpel, introdusiendo solushonnan pragmátiko pa kon por komprendé e sistemanan natural akí. E presentashon akí ta habrí pa públiko i lo tuma lugá riba 17 di novèmber pa 7 or anochi den e sala di reunion na Captain Don’s Habitat.

Tokante DCNA

DCNA ta un organisashon non-profit ku a krea pa protekshon di medioambiente natural i ta promové maneho duradero di rekurso natural, tantu riba tera komo den awa, riba e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes. DCNA su mishon ta salbaguardiá naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes dor di yuda i asistí e Organisashonnan di Área Protehá ku Maneho (parkenan). Dor di krea un bos unifiká, yuda sigurá fuente di fondo duradero, kompartí rekurso, abilidat i eksperensia i promové material di edukashon pa públiko i konsiensia públiko, DCNA por fortifiká e ret di kontakto i sostené inisiativa di konservashon di naturalesa rònt Karibe Hulandes.

Keda informá

Pa keda na altura di DCNA su aktividatnan, keda den kontakto ku DCNA su páginanan di medionan sosial Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature). Pa ta na altura di e último informashon tokante investigashon i monitoreo na Karibe Hulandes sòru pa bo ta registrá pa e boletin mensual i digital Newsletter BioNews ( https://dcnanature.org/news/ )

DCNA’s volgende bestuursvergadering en openbare presentatie

Kralendijk, Bonaire – De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) zal haar tweejaarlijkse bestuursvergadering van 16 november t/m 19 november op Bonaire houden. De bestuursvergaderingen van DCNA bieden een belangrijk platform voor het bespreken en strategiseren van de meest effectieve manieren om de organisaties die de beschermde gebieden beheren (parken) te ondersteunen bij het beschermen van de natuur op Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius en St. Maarten. Daarnaast is er op donderdag 17 november om 19.00 uur een openbare presentatie over onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied bij Captain Don’s Habitat, Bonaire.

Het DCNA natuurnetwerk biedt ondersteuning aan de parken van alle zes de eilanden van het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. Belangrijke componenten die tijdens de bestuursvergadering aan de orde komen zijn de DCNA 2030-strategie, de uitbetaling van het Conservation Trust Fund en de fondsenwervingsstrategie. Daarnaast zullen updates worden gegeven door het secretariaat en de DCNA-werkgroepen om onderzoeks- en monitoringinspanningen en jongerenparticipatie te verbeteren. De DCNA-bestuursvergadering is ook een belangrijke gelegenheid voor elk van de parken om samen te werken, middelen te delen en informatie en ideeën uit te wisselen. Door samen te werken, kan elk eiland van de anderen leren, hun successen maximaliseren en leren van de meer uitdagende ervaringen.

De DCNA heeft een aantal veranderingen ondergaan sinds hun laatste bestuursvergadering. Het was een hartelijk afscheid van hun vorige directeur Tadzio Bervoets en een warm welkom voor hun nieuwe teamleden: Arno Verhoeven als nieuwe directeur en Frederique van Randwijck als relatiebeheerder. Naast natuurbeheerders en de verschillende experts van het bestuur van DCNA, nemen waarnemers van de International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL), Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL), Vogelbescherming Nederland en het Ministerie van Ook Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) deel aan DCNA Bestuursvergaderingen.

Openbare Presentatie

Daarnaast zal er een openbare presentatie zijn met de titel “Ik zie je: onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied “, gegeven door Diego Marquez, die de DCNA onderzoek en monitoring werkgroep ondersteunt. Onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied brengt veel uitdagingen met zich mee. In zijn presentatie zal de heer Marquez ingaan op deze uitdagingen en door het gebruik van vogelonderzoek en -monitoring als voorbeeld, pragmatische oplossingen introduceren om deze natuurlijke systemen beter te begrijpen. Deze presentatie is openbaar en vindt plaats op 17 november om 19.00 uur in de vergaderruimte van Captain Don’s Habitat.

Over DCNA

De DCNA is een non-profitorganisatie die is opgericht om de natuurlijke omgeving te beschermen en duurzaam beheer van natuurlijke hulpbronnen op de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden te bevorderen. De missie van DCNA is het beschermen van de natuur in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied oor de beheerorganisaties van beschermde gebieden te helpen en bij te staan. Door een verenigde stem te creëren, duurzame financiering veilig te stellen, middelen, vaardigheden en ervaring te delen en educatie en publieke bewustwording te bevorderen, is DCNA in staat om het netwerk te versterken en initiatieven voor natuurbehoud in het hele Nederlandse Caribisch gebied te ondersteunen.

Blijf op de hoogte

Volg DCNA’s social media-pagina’s om op de hoogte te blijven: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature). Meld u aan voor de maandelijkse digitale nieuwsbrief BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/) voor het laatste nieuws over onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied ( https://dcnanature.org/news/ )

E proximo reunion di hunta di directiva y presentacion publico di DCNA

Kralendijk, Boneiro – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) lo tene su reunion bianual di hunta di dia 16 pa dia 19 di november na Boneiro. E reunionnan di hunta di DCNA ta brinda un plataforma importante pa trata y diseña strategia pa e formanan mas efectivo di apoyo na e organisacionnan di maneho di area proteha (parkenan) pa salvaguarda naturalesa na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, St. Eustatius y St. Maarten. Banda di esey, lo tin un presentacion habri pa publico tocante investigacion y monitoreo den Caribe Hulandes diahuebs 17 di november 7 or di anochi na Captain Don’s Habitat, Boneiro.

E red di conservacion DCNA ta brinda apoyo na e parkenan di e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes. E componentenan critico cu lo wordo trata durante e reunion di hunta ta strategia DCNA 2030, pagamento di Fondo Fiduciario pa Conservacion y strategia di recaudacion di fondo. Ademas, e secretaria y e gruponan di trabou di DCNA lo brinda actualisacion pa mehora e esfuersonan di investigacion y monitoreo y participacion di e hobennan. E reunion di hunta di DCNA tambe ta un oportunidad importante pa cada un di e parkenan colabora, comparti recursonan y intercambie informacion y idea. Trahando hunto, cada isla por siña di otro, maximalisa nan exitonan y siña di e experiencianan mas desafiante.

DCNA tabatin algun cambio emocionante desde su ultimo reunion di hunta. Tabata un despedida sincero di nan anterior director, Tadzio Bervoets, y a duna un caluroso bonbini na e miembronan nobo di ekipo: Arno Verhoeven como director nobo y Frederique van Randwijck como gerente di relacion. Ademas di e administradonan di conservacion y e diverso expertonan di hunta di DCNA, International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF–NL), BirdLife Netherlands and the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) tambe ta participa den e reunionnan di Hunta di DCNA.

Presentacion Publico

Banda di esaki lo tin un presentacion publico cu e titulo “Mi ta mira bo: Investigacion y Monitoreo den Caribe Hulandes” na encargo di Diego Marquez, kende ta apoya e Grupo di Trabou di Investigacion y Monitoreo di DCNA. Investigacion y e monitoreo den Caribe Hulandes tin hopi reto asocia. Den su presentacion, Sr. Marquez lo elabora tocante e retonan aki y, utilisando e investigacion y monitoreo di parha como ehempel, lo presenta solucion pragmatica tocante con compronde miho e sistemanan natural aki. E presentacion ta habri pa publico y ta tuma luga dia 17 di november 7 or di anochi den sala di reunion di Captain Don’s Habitat.

Tocante DCNA

DCNA ta un organisacion no lucrativo crea pa proteha entorno natural y pa promove maneho sostenibel di e recursonan natural, tanto riba tera como den lama, na e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes. E mision di DCNA ta pa salvaguarda naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes yudando y asistiendo e Organisacionnan di Maneho di Area Proteha. Door di crea un voz uni, yuda sigura un financiamento sostenibel, comparti recurso, habilidad y experiencia y promove divulgacion educativo y consciencia publico, DCNA por fortalece e red y por apoya e iniciativanan di conservacion di naturalesa den henter Caribe Hulandes.

Mantene bo mes informa

Pa sigui cu e actividadnan di DCNA, keda atento na e paginanan di red social di DCNA: Facebook (Aliansa pa Naturalesa di Caribe Hulandes), Instagram (DCNAnature). Pa haya sa e ultimo den investigacion y monitoreo den Caribe Hulandes, sigura bo mes di inscribi bo na boletin digital di tur luna BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/)

DCNA’s Next Board Meeting and Public Presentation

Kralendijk, Bonaire – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will host its biannual board meeting from the 16 November to 19 November on Bonaire. DCNA’s Board meetings provide an important platform for discussing and strategizing the most effective ways to support protected area management organizations (parks) to safeguard nature on Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. Besides, a presentation will be open to the public about research and monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean on Thursday 17th of November at 7 pm at Captain Don’s Habitat, Bonaire.

The DCNA conservation network provides support to the parks of all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. Critical components which will be discussed during the Board Meeting are the DCNA 2030 strategy, disbursement of the Conservation Trust Fund and fundraising strategy. Besides, updates will be given by the secretariat and DCNA working groups to improve research and monitoring efforts and youth participation. The DCNA board meeting is also an important opportunity for each of the parks to collaborate, share resources and exchange information and ideas. Working together, each island can learn from the others, maximizing their successes and learning from the more challenging experiences.

The DCNA has had some exciting changes since their last board meeting. It was a heartfelt goodbye for their previous Director Tadzio Bervoets and a warm welcome for their new team members: Arno Verhoeven as the new Director and Frederique van Randwijck as relationship manager. Aside from conservation managers and the various experts of the Board of DCNA , observers from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF–NL), BirdLife Netherlands and the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) also participate in DCNA Board Meetings.

Public Presentation

In addition, there will be a public presentation entitled “I see you: Research and Monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean” given by Diego Marquez who supports DCNA’s Research & Monitoring Working Group. Research and Monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean has many challenges associated with it. In his presentation, Mr. Marquez will elaborate on these challenges and by using bird research and monitoring as an example, introduce pragmatic solutions on how to better understand these natural systems. This presentation is open to the public and will be held 17 November at 7PM in the meeting room at Captain Don’s Habitat.

About DCNA

The DCNA is a non-profit organization created to protect the natural environment and to promote sustainable management of natural resources, both on land and in the water, on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. DCNA’s mission is to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by helping and assisting the protected area management organizations (parks). By creating an united voice, helping to secure sustainable sources of funding, sharing resources, skills and experience and promoting educational outreach and public awareness, DCNA is able to strengthen the network and support nature conservation initiatives throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Stay Informed

To follow DCNA’s activities, stay tuned to DCNA’s social media pages- Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature). For the latest in research and monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean make sure to sign up for the monthly digital Newsletter BioNews ( https://dcnanature.org/news/ )

Photo:

Credit Hans Smulders- alle rechten voorbehouden