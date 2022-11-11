National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS) ta hasi donashon na Kolegio San Hosé na Barber

WILLEMSTAD- 10 di novèmber 2022 – National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS) ta un organisashon merikano di sambuyadó, ku entre otro ta biaha bai diferente pais pa sambuyá. E aña akí nan a bolbe skohe Kòrsou pa bin sambuyá i tambe a disidí pa tene nan Kumbre Anual aki na Kòrsou. Komo parti di nan biahenan nan tin e kustumber di semper duna bèk na e komunidat kaminda nan ta di bishita. Den e kaso di Kòrsou nan a skohe pa hasi donashon na un skol, i ku asistensia di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) nan a entregá un chèk na Kolegio San Hosé na Barber.

E fondonan akí lo ser usá pa kubri gastu di materialnan ku e skol tin nesesidat di dje. Maestronan i alumnonan di e skol a keda mashá enkantá i agradesido pa e donashon i a indiká ku esaki lo ser usá na benefisio di desaroyo di e muchanan. CTB ta kontentu di por a fasilitá e proseso pa e donashon tuma lugá, i tambe ta apresiá mashá ku NABS a hasi e bunita gesto akí na Kolegio San Hosé. Alabes CTB ta sumamente agradesido ku NABS a skohe Kòrsou komo nan destinashon pa sambuyá i tambe pa tene nan Kumbre Anual e aña akí.

National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS) donates to Kolegio San Hosé at Barber

WILLEMSTAD- November 10, 2022 – The National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS) is an American organization of divers who among other things take diving trips to different countries. This year they have once again chosen Curaçao as their dive destination and also decided to hold their Annual Summit here on the island. During their trips, they always like to give back to the communities where they visit. In the case of Curaçao, they chose to make a donation to a school, and with the assistance of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) they handed a cheque to Kolegio San Hosé, located in Barber.

These funds will be used to cover the cost of materials that the school needs. The teachers and students of the school were delighted and very grateful for the donation, and indicated that it will be used to benefit the children in their development. CTB gladly facilitated the process for the donation to take place, and really appreciates the nice gesture of NABS towards Kolegio San Hosé. Furthermore, CTB is very pleased that NABS chose Curaçao as their dive destination and also as the host country for their Annual Summit this year.