Sint Maarten Police

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Sunday November 13, 2022

Ongoing controls

Due to the various activities held in relation with St. Maarten’s Day, the Police Force has been busy monitoring several of these events.

Overall, these events proceeded without any major incidents.

However, despite this the police special team still managed to carried out several operations all across the island. The following results were achieved during these coordinated actions.

There were several traffic controls held at A.J.C Brouwers Road (Harold Jack,) Souliga road and behind the police station on the Nisbeth road. During the controls 60 vehicles where stopped and controlled several fines were issued and 50 drivers were controlled for having darkened windows. During the traffic control, one suspect was also arrested for being in possession of a stolen car.

Also, 121 grams of narcotics was found and confiscated in Dutch quarter area close to Nick-springs drive.

In addition, several coordinated actions were carried out in collaboration with personnel of TEATT and Immigration department in the downtown area, as well as at the cruise facility.

These types controls will be ongoing.

Throughout the busy week of St. Maarten’s day, personnel of the traffic department have been busy investigating several traffic accidents that had taken place.

At about 02:05 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 Central Dispatch received a call concerning an accident that had taken place on A.Th. Illigde Road. According to preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a white Hyundai i10, was driving on the A.th Illigde Road coming from the direction of the Anguilla Road heading in the direction of Arch Road.

Upon approaching the faint curve near the sports bar, the driver lost control of the vehicle she was operating because of wet road surface conditions, veered crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic, crosses over the ditch before she collided with the wall. Due to the accident, a driver suffered bruises to her nose and forehead as well as contusions to her right knee. She was given first aid and referred to her home physician. Her injuries were not life threatening

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 around 05:44 pm Central Dispatch receives a call concerning an accident on Airport road near sol gas station.

According to the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of white kia picanto exited the gas station and attempted to turn left onto the Airport road. At the same time, the driver of a Toyota corolla was driving on airport road coming from the direction of Simpson bay bridge and going in the direction of causeway Bridge.

Attempting to avoid the collision, the driver of the Toyota Corolla swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, but inevitably collided with the side of the Picanto. The force of the accident caused the Toyota corolla to the side of the road and collided head-on with a gold Jeep grand Cherokee that was parked on the side of the road.

Driver of the Toyota Corolla suffered a bruise to his forehead and complained of pain to the right side of his body. He was administered first aid and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. The driver of Picanto was assess at the scene by ambulance personnel. He Complained of chest pain he too was given first aid by the Ambulance personnel. The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

On Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 around 06:30 am Central Dispatch received a report of an accident that have occurred on the Rhine Road near the entrance of parking lot of “The Cliff” in Cope-Coy.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the driver of a white Renault was on Rhine Road coming from Mullet Bay and heading towards the Low-Lands.

While approaching the entrance/exit to “The Cliff,” the driver of the Renault lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason, subsequently veered to the left and collided with the concrete column on the westbound sidewalk of the road. The driver complained pain to his neck. He was administered first aid at the location. His wounds were not life threatening.

Traffic department is also investigating this crash.