Minister Ottley; Diabetic Foot Care Clinic soon opens in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, the Honorable Omar Ottley announced on Monday November 14, that the ministry of VSA is working on a plan to establish a healthcare institute to deliver complete foot care to patients with diabetes.

The follow up meeting between Minister Ottley, Podiatrist Lian Stoeldraaijers and General Practitioners Dr. Grace Spencer and Dr. Zamora Perez confirmed that the new institution will allow all diabetic persons to receive an annual foot exam, and those identified as high risk will receive more in depth preventative care to avoid further complications.

Diabetic Foot Care Sint Maarten Foundation, operating as D-Foot Clinic SXM will work closely with D-Foot International, a registered international non-profit association promoting the global profile of diabetic foot prevention and care through awareness, guidance, education, research and professional development.

The program is aimed at improving the quality of life of many persons on Sint Maarten, with one of the main goals being to reduce the number of amputations on Sint Maarten due to diabetes and reduce health care costs.

In photo from L – R:

Podiatrist Lian Stoeldraaijers

Minister VSA Omar Ottley

General Practitioner Dr. Grace Spencer

General Practitioner Dr. Zamora Perez