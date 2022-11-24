November 24, 2022
DCOMM to air panel discussion on Domestic Violence

Philipsburg – The panel discussion on Domestic Violence will be aired at 8pm on Friday, November 25 throughout the Department of Communication (DCOMM) mediums.

 

The four-member, all-male panelist—Alston Lourens, Collin Hylton, Jamal Cummins, and Lenworth Wilson—discussed the topic in depth and offered solutions on what could be done to prevent and lessen domestic violence.

 

The moderators were Ramona Riley and Christian Grannum.

 

The program will air on the Government of Sint Maarten YouTube channel, Facebook/SXMGOV, SXMGOV 107.9FM, and TV 15 and Carib TV.

 

The panel discussion was organized by the Department of Communication in collaboration with SJIS and the Prosecutors Office

 

Present were the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, members from the different agencies of the Ministry of Justice, along with civil servants from other relevant departments.

 

