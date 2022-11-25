WATERFORT FESTIVAL: SELEBRÁ HISTORIA MIENTRAS TA DESAROYÁ FUTURO

WILLEMSTAD – E aña aki Willemstad ta kumpli 25 aña riba e lista di Patrimonio Mundial di UNESCO. Lo

selebrá e echo memorabel aki en grande den Willemstad durante e promé fin di siman di desèmber. Riba

djasabra 3 di desèmber Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao, den estrecho kolaborashon ku Kaya Kaya, ta

organisá Waterfort Festival pa e okashon aki. Ku e evento aki APC ta lansa su trayekto pa desaroyo di

Waterfort Plaza ofisialmente.

E tema general ta pasado, presente i futuro: ta revitalisá e Waterfort históriko durante di e evento; ta selebrá

Willemstad komo sitio di Patrimonio Mundial di UNESCO; i ta preestrená e plan pa futuro di Waterfort Plaza. Lo hiba e

area kompleto na su potensial máksimo, tresiendo hende, alegria, eksperensianan úniko i plaser general huntu.

Invershon i Inklushon

Na aña 2020 APC a kumpra Plaza Hotel i aktualmente ta trahando riba un desaroyo nobo di Waterfort Plaza. Ademas di

kontribuí na revitalisashon di Punda, kaminda bibienda, hóreka, kultura, edukashon, inkubadornan, i rekreashon ta

klave, e desaroyo di Waterfort Plaza lo kondusí tambe na diversifikashon di portfolio di invershon di e fondo.

Desaroyonan urbano ta proyektonan di término largu, pero den konteksto di su maneho di invershon, APC ke krea balor,

dor di kuminsá hasi impakto den Punda for di awor.

Waterfort Festival ta un kickstart di Road2Plaza: un programa temporal di placemaking antisipando e plan di desaroyo

menshoná. Pa e programa aki, APC a uni forsa ku e tim di eksperto di Kaya Kaya ku e meta pa inspirá hende pa huntu reimaginá i re-inventá áreanan públiko den Punda, spesífikamente rònt di e área di Waterfort den Willemstad, mientras ku

ta fortalesé e konekshon entre hende i e sitionan ku nan ta kompartí. Ademas, ta e intenshon pa embolbí komunidat i

krea apoyo pa e proyekto di desaroyo nobo, miéntras ku ta krea un lugá vibrante ku hende ke forma parti di dje. E meta

últimamente ta pa duna un impulso sosio-ekonómiko na Willemstad den su totalidat.

Programa di evento

Waterfort Festival, un evento grátis, ta tuma lugá di 4PM pa 2AM i lo kubri e área for di Plaza Cola Debrot, pasando den

Waterfortstraat (i terras) te ku Plaza Piar. Durante e festival pa henter famia aki, lo tin arte lokal, baile, teatro,

aktividatnan pa hóben i mas di 25 bendedó di kuminda i produktonan detayista. Lo tin tambe un variedat ámplio di

muzik live, deejay i presentashon riba diferente podio, di artistanan hóben te ku artistanan establesé manera ERA, Raey,

Viva Kids, Elia Isenia, Isoko, New Roots Rising, Sleeves, Trankilo Klassiko, Krea Dansa, Fina Dance Art School i Elisa

Academy. Aparte di un bista preliminar ku APC ta duna di e plan pa desaroyo nobo di Waterfort Plaza, e tim di Penshun

tambe lo t’ei presente pa duna informashon na tur partisipante i penshonado. Tambe lo tin un stènt interaktivo kaminda

tur hende ta bon biní pa kompartí nan rekuerdo i potrètnan di e área di Waterfort. Lo tin un premio pa e historia mas

úniko. Antisipando e evento di 3 di desèmber, lo publiká gradualmente mas informashon di Waterfort Festival riba e

página di Facebook i Instagram Road2Plaza.

WATERFORT FESTIVAL: HET VERLEDEN VIEREN EN DE TOEKOMST ONTWIKKELEN

WILLEMSTAD – Het is dit jaar 25 jaar geleden dat Willemstad op de Werelderfgoedlijst van UNESCO is

geplaatst. Gedurende het eerste weekend van December wordt deze mijlpaal groots gevierd in Willemstad.

Op zaterdag 3 december organiseert Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao voor deze gelegenheid ook het

Waterfort Festival in nauwe samenwerking met Kaya Kaya. Met dit evenement lanceert APC officieel de

herontwikkeling van Waterfort Plaza.

Het overkoepelende thema is verleden, heden en toekomst: het historische Waterfort wordt tijdens het evenement

nieuw leven ingeblazen; Willemstad als UNESCO-werelderfgoed wordt gevierd; en er wordt vooruit geblikt op het

toekomstige ontwikkelingsplan van Waterfort Plaza. Het gehele gebied zal volledig tot zijn recht komen door het bij

elkaar brengen van mensen, het creëren van een levendige sfeer, unieke ervaringen en plezier in het algemeen.

Investering & Inclusie

In 2020 kocht APC het voormalige Plaza hotel. Momenteel wordt er gewerkt aan de herontwikkeling van Waterfort

Plaza. Naast het bijdragen aan de revitalisering van Punda waar wonen, horeca, cultuur, onderwijs, incubators en

recreatie centraal staan, zal de herontwikkeling van Waterfort Plaza ook leiden tot diversificatie van de

beleggingsportefeuille van het Fonds. Stedelijke ontwikkelingen zijn langetermijnprojecten maar in het kader van haar

investeringsbeleid wil APC waarde creëren door nu al impact te maken in Punda.

Het Waterfort Festival is een kickstart van Road2Plaza: een tijdelijk placemaking programma vooruitlopend op de eerder

genoemde herontwikkeling. Voor dit programma bundelde APC de krachten met het team van experts van Kaya Kaya

met als doel mensen te inspireren om samen opnieuw invulling te geven aan de openbare ruimte in Punda, met name

rond het Waterfortgebied in Willemstad, terwijl de verbinding tussen mensen en de gedeelde locaties wordt versterkt.

Bovendien is het de bedoeling om de gemeenschap te betrekken en draagvlak te creëren voor het

herontwikkelingsproject en tegelijkertijd een levendige locatie te creëren waar mensen graag deel van willen uitmaken.

Het uiteindelijke doel is om Willemstad als geheel een sociaaleconomische impuls te geven.

Programma evenement

Het gratis Waterfort Festival vindt plaats van 4PM tot 2AM in het gebied van Plaza Cola Debrot, via Waterfortstraat (en

Terras) tot en met Plaza Piar. Tijdens het familiefestival kan men genieten van lokale kunst, dans, theater,

jeugdvriendelijke activiteiten en kunnen er meer dan 25 eetgelegenheden en detailverkopers worden bezocht. Ook zal

er een breed scala zijn aan livemuziek, deejays en optredens op meerdere podia, van jeugdacts tot gevestigde artiesten

als ERA, Raey, Viva Kids, Elia Isenia, Isoko, New Roots Rising, Sleeves, Trankilo Klassiko, Krea Dansa, Fina Dance Art

School en Elisa Academy. Naast een voorproefje van het Waterfort Plaza herontwikkelingsplan van APC, zal ook het

pensioenteam van het fonds aanwezig zijn met informatie voor deelnemers en gepensioneerden. Ook is er een

interactieve stand waar iedereen welkom is om herinneringen en foto’s van het Waterfortgebied te delen. Er wordt een

prijs uitgereikt voor het meest unieke verhaal. Vooruitlopend op het evenement op 3 december wordt geleidelijk aan

meer informatie over het Waterfort Festival op de Facebook- en Instagrampagina’s Road2Plaza geplaatst.

WATERFORT FESTIVAL: CELEBRATING HISTORY WHILE DEVELOPING THE FUTURE

WILLEMSTAD – This year marks the 25th anniversary of Willemstad’s listing on the UNESCO World Heritage

List. This milestone is celebrated widely in Willemstad during the first weekend of December. On Saturday

December 3rd Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao is also hosting the Waterfort Festival for this occasion

in close collaboration with Kaya Kaya. With this event APC officially launches the transformational journey

for Waterfort Plaza.

The overarching theme is past, present and future: the historic Waterfort will be revitalized during the event;

Willemstad as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be celebrated; and a preview of the future Waterfort Plaza

development plan will be shared. The whole area will be brought to its full potential by bringing people, lively laughter,

unique experiences, and overall enjoyment to the area.

Investment & Inclusion

APC bought the former Plaza hotel in 2020 and is currently working on the redevelopment of Waterfort Plaza. Aside

from contributing to the revitalisation of Punda where living, horeca, culture, education, incubators and recration will be

key, the redevelopment of Waterfort Plaza will also lead to diversification of the Fund’s investment portfolio. Urban

developments are long-term projects, but in the context of its investment policy, APC wants to create value by starting

to make an impact in Punda now.

The Waterfort Festival is a kickstart of Road2Plaza: a temporary placemaking program in anticipation of the

aforementioned redevelopment. For this program, APC joined forces with Kaya Kaya’s team of experts with the aim to

inspire people to collectively re-imagine and re-invent public spaces in Punda, specifically around the Waterfort area in

Willemstad, while strengthening the connection between people and the places they share. Moreover, it’s the intention

to involve the community and develop support for the redevelopment project while creating a vibrant location that

people want to become a part of. Ultimately, the goal is to give a socio-economic boost to Willemstad as a whole.

Event program

The free Waterfort Festival will be held from 4PM until 2AM and covers the area from Plaza Cola Debrot through

Waterfortstraat (and Terrace) up to and including Plaza Piar. During the family-festival there will be local art, dance,

theatre, youth activities and more than 25 food and retail vendors. There will also be a wide range of live music, deejays

and performances across multiple stages, from youth acts to established artists like ERA, Raey, Viva Kids, Elia Isenia,

Isoko, New Roots Rising, Sleeves, Trankilo Klassiko, Krea Dansa, Fina Dance Art School and Elisa Academy. In addition to

a preview of APC’s Waterfort Plaza redevelopment plan, the fund’s pensions team will also be present with information

for participants and retirees. There is also an interactive stand where everyone is welcome to share memories and

photos of the Waterfort area. A prize will be awarded for the most unique story. In anticipation of the event on

December 3rd, more information will gradually be posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Road2Plaza.