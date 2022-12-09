KPSM endorses Rotary Club road safety project

Chief of Police Carl John & Acting Head of Communication Inspector Felix Richards attended a meeting on Wednesday December 07th, 2022 with the St. Maarten Rotary Club regarding the club’s road safety project. The discussion also pertained to issues faced on St. Maarten, especially related to the youth and their behavior in traffic.

All attendees agreed that much more needs to be done to positively impact the lives of young people in the country.

KPSM is teaming up with the Rotary club to build a community where together, we can have safe roads to save lives. Bumper stickers with the motto “Safe Roads Save Lives” are available from Rotarians or from the Police Headquarter in Philipsburg.

Chief John and the KPSM management team thank the Rotary Club for its valuable partnership as a key stakeholder in the community.