Aktividatnan internashonal i posishon riba merkado laboral di migrantenan na Korsou: Temanan prinsipal di interkambio

Kònsùl general di Merka ta reuní ku delegashon tékniko di SER

WILLEMSTAD, 14 di desèmber 2022 – Kònsùl general, a la bes hefe di mishon di Merka pa Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius i Sint Maarten, señora Margy Bond a reuní djaluna 12 di desèmber último ku un delegashon tékniko di Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou. A interkambiá brevemente riba e aktividatnan internashonal di e órgano konsultivo, inkluso e forma kon SER ta kumpli ku su tareanan statutario denter di e asosiashon mundial di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial AICESIS i tambe riba aktividatnan di SER den kuadro di e Inisiativa Global Deal ku a ser establesé ku kooperashon di Organisashon di Kooperashon i Desaroyo Ekonómiko (OECD).

Riba petishon di e kònsùl general, señora Bond, a duna un splikashon riba e ròl di SER komo asesor di gobièrnu i di parlamento riba asuntunan sosioekonómiko i kon i di ki forma SER ta influensiá desaroyo di maneho i legislashon sosioekonómiko di pais ku su konsehonan. Señora Bond a demostrá den e kuadro aki interes en partikular pa maneho i legislashon ku tin di aber ku migrantenan riba merkado laboral lokal i kon por oumentá e oportunidatnan pa e grupo aki i pa merkado laboral i kon por redusí e riesgonan. Aki e delegashon tékniko di SER a hasi referensia, entre otro, na resultadonan di e seshon di e mesa rondó stratégiko ku a ser organisá dia 30 di ougùstùs e aña aki dor di e organisashon ku ta sali na defensa di derechonan humano Human Rights Defense i na kua diferente miembro di SER a partisipá. E mesa rondó aki ta ser konsiderá komo un follow up riba inisiativanan anteriormente tumá riba e tema aki, manera e simposio ‘Migrashon i Desaroyo Sosioekonómiko’ ku a wòrdu organisá pa SER na mei di aña 2019.

E reunion ku e delegashon tékniko di SER a oumentá e interes di e kònsùl general di Merka pa e papel di asesoria ku SER tin di poder ehekutivo i poder legislativo. A finalisá e reunion ku e kompromiso ku den futuro lo sigui hiba interkambionan entre e aktornan envolví riba temanan spesífiko ku un karakter sosioekonómiko.

Internationale activiteiten en arbeidsmarktpositie migranten in Curaçao: belangrijkste gespreksonderwerpen

Consul-Generaal VS ontmoet ambtelijke delegatie SER

WILLEMSTAD, 14 december 2022 – De Consul-Generaal, tevens chef de mission van de Verenigde Staten van Amerika voor Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius en Sint Maarten mevrouw Margy Bond had op maandag 12 december jongstleden een ontmoeting met een ambtelijke delegatie van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER). Daarbij werd kort stilgestaan bij de internationale activiteiten van het adviesorgaan, waarbij werd ingegaan op de wijze waarop de SER invulling geeft aan zijn statutaire taken binnen de wereldvereniging van SER’en, AICESIS, en ook op diens actieve betrokkenheid bij de activiteiten van het Global Deal Initiative dat met medewerking van de Organisatie voor Economische Samenwerking en Ontwikkeling (OESO/OECD) is opgericht.

Op verzoek van mevrouw Bond werd verder ingegaan op de adviestaak van de SER bij beleidsontwikkeling en totstandbrenging van wetsvoorstellen met betrekking tot de wijze waarop migranten een bijdrage zouden kunnen leveren aan de Curaçaose arbeidsmarkt en hoe effectief kan worden ingespeeld op vergroting van de kansen en vermindering van de risico’s. Door de SER-delegatie werd daarbij verwezen naar de resultaten van onder andere de strategische round table die op 30 augustus dit jaar werd georganiseerd door de mensenrechtenorganisatie Human Rights Defense Curaçao (HRDC), waaraan SER-leden ook hebben deelgenomen en die als een vervolg geldt van eerdere initiatieven over dit thema, zoals het door de SER in mei 2019 georganiseerde symposium Migration and Socioeconomic Development.

De ontmoeting met de ambtelijke SER-delegatie heeft de belangstelling van de Amerikaanse Consul-Generaal voor de adviestaak van de SER doen toenemen. Er is toegezegd vervolggesprekken en -ontmoetingen te houden ter bespreking van specifieke thema’s met een sociaaleconomisch karakter.

International activities and labor market position of migrants in Curaçao: main topics of discussion

Consul General US meets technical delegation SER Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, December 14, 2022 – The Consul General, also Chef de Mission of the United States of America for Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten Mrs. Margy Bond met with an official delegation of the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao on Monday, December 12, 2022. The international activities of the advisory body were briefly discussed, including the manner in which the SER fulfills its statutory tasks within the world association of ESCs, AICESIS, as well as its active involvement in the activities of the Global Deal Initiative established with the cooperation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD/OECD).

At the request of Ms. Bond, the advisory role of the SER in policy development and drafting of legislative proposals on how migrants could contribute to the Curaçao labor market and how to effectively respond to increasing opportunities and reducing risks, were further discussed. Reference was made by the SER delegation to the results of, among others, the strategic round table, organized on August 30 this year by the human rights organization Human Rights Defense Curaçao (HRDC), in which SER members also participated and which is considered a follow-up of previous initiatives on this theme, such as the symposium Migration and Socioeconomic Development organized by the SER in May 2019.

The meeting with the SER technical delegation increased the US Consul General’s interest in the SER’s advisory role. A commitment was made to hold follow-up talks and meetings to discuss specific topics of a socio-economic nature.