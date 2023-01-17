Robert Glick a bishitá Kòrsou pa di 29 biaha

WILLEMSTAD – 16 di yanüari 2023 – E aña aki sr. Robert Glick a kumpli 29 aña bishitando nos dushi pais Kòrsou. E ta prosedente di Merka i e biaha aki tei pa 2 siman. For di añanan 90 e ta skohe fielmente pa tur aña pasa su vakashon aki na Kòrsou. Pa e okashon spesial aki sr. Glick a risibí un bishita di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje na Renaissance Curaçao Resort kual ta e hotèl kaminda semper sr. Glick ta keda e último añanan.

Minister Cijntje a hiba un kombersashon ku sr. Glick pa tende kon e ta eksperensiá nos pais, kiko ta loke mas e gusta i pa gradisié pa tur e añanan ku e ta bishitando Kòrsou. Na mes momentu minister a ekstendé un invitashon na sr. Glick pa e sigui bini nos pais. Sr. Glick a indiká ku e loke mas e gusta ta nos hendenan ku ta masha kaluroso i servisial. Banda di esei e ta gusta nos naturalesa i bishitá nos playanan. Sr. Glick ta sigur un embahador pa nos pais. Na nòmber di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Minister Cijntje den kompania di representantenan di Renaissance Curaçao Resort a entregá sr. Glick un bunita kuadro di un potrèt saká di e bista di ariba di Punda i Otrobanda.

Mr. Robert Glick visits Curaçao for the 29th time

WILLEMSTAD –January 16, 2023 – This year marks the 29th year that Mr. Robert Glick has been visiting our dushi island of Curaçao. He visits us from the United States and this time around he is staying for 2 weeks. Since the nineties, he has faithfully chosen to spend his vacation every year here in Curaçao. For this special occasion, Mr. Glick received a visit from the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje at the Renaissance Curaçao Resort, which is the hotel at which Mr. Glick has been staying for the last few years during his visits.

Minister Cijntje had a conversation with Mr. Glick to find out how he has been experiencing our country, what he likes the most, and also to thank him for all the years that he has been visiting Curaçao. At the same time, the minister extended to him an invitation to keep on coming to our island. Mr. Glick indicated that what he likes most is our people who are very warm and helpful. Furthermore, he also likes our nature and loves to visit our beaches. Mr. Glick is definitely an ambassador for our country. On behalf of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Minister Cijntje together with representatives of Renaissance Curaçao Resort handed Mr. Glick a beautiful aerial picture of Punda and Otrobanda as a token of appreciation.