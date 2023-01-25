Risibí bo karchi di vota via pòst na e adrès korekto

01/23/2023 Stemmen

Sòru komo persona ku derecho di voto pa dia 30 di yanüari 2023 bo datonan di adrès ta korektamente registrá den atministrashon básiko.

Dia 30 di yanüari 2023 ta selektá e votadónan ku tin mag di vota pa elekshon di Konseho Insular i elekshon di Kolegio Elektoral dia 15 di mart binidero.

En breve: sòru komo persona ku derecho di voto pa dia 30 di yanüari 2023 bo datonan di adrès ta korektamente registrá den atministrashon básiko i ku tin un buson (brievenbus) presente ku ta aksesibel i fásil pa haña na bo adrès, i chèk si bo ID ta bálido riba dia di elekshon (òf ku el a kaduká pa maksimalmente sinku aña). Sin ID bo no por vota.

Hendenan ku tin derecho di voto pa elekshon di Konseho Insular ta hendenan ku riba dia di postulashon di kandidato ta residente di Boneiru i ku riba dia di elekshon, 15 di mart 2023, tin 18 aña òf mas. Residentenan ku no tin nashonalidat hulandes mester tin un pèrmit di estadia bálido pa nan tin derecho di voto. Hendenan ku tin derecho di voto pa elekshon di kolegio elektoral ta hendenan ku nashonalidat hulandes, ku riba dia di postulashon di kandidato ta residente di Boneiru i riba dia di elekshon, 15 di mart 2023, tin 18 aña òf mas.

Bo tin duda tokante e echo ku bo ta registrá komo votadó? E ora ei bo por akudí na departamento di Registro Sivil pa kontrolá si bo ta registrá komo votadó. Ta resultá ku esaki no ta e kaso pero bo ta kere sí ku bo ta kumpli ku e kriterionan stipulá? E ora ei bo por entregá un súplika pa revishon di bo registrashon komo persona ku derecho di voto, kaminda bo por proba ku bo ta kumpli ku e kriterionan stipulá.

Mas informashon tokante elekshon bo por haña riba página di Facebook Gobièrnu di Boneiru i Boneiru ta vota òf e página di LinkedIn Entidat Públiko Boneiru. Ora ku despues di 30 di yanüari tur lista di kandidato ta konosí i a manda e karchinan di vota pa e hendenan ku derecho di voto, e wèpsait di elekshon lo ta aktualisá ku tur informashon tokante bentaha i nesesidat di votamentu.

Receive your ballot card in the mail, at the right address

As a voter, make sure that before January 30, 2023, the correct address details are registered with the Civil Affairs Department

On January 30, 2023, all eligible voters will be selected to vote for the Island Council Election and the Electoral College Election of March 15, 2023.

The ballot cards will be sent to the address where you’re registered as at January 30, 2023, according to the personal records database of Bonaire. This means that if you’ve moved, you’ll need to make sure that your address is correctly updated with the personal records database, no later than Monday, January 30. You can register your current address with the Civil Affairs Department (Burgerzaken).

Keep in mind that there has to be a findable, accessible letterbox to be able to receive voting ballots that get sent by post.

On the day of the elections, you’ll have to show a valid ID at the polling station. This can be a driver’s license, sedula or a Dutch passport that has not expired for more than five years. Check if you still have a current ID that matches the requirements, otherwise request a new ID as soon as possible. This is to avoid you getting excluded from voting just because your new ID isn’t available on time due to busy periods.

In a nutshell: as a voter, make sure that before January 30, 2023, the correct address details are registered with the Civil Affairs Department, that there is a findable and accessible mailbox at the address, and check whether your ID is valid on the day of the elections (or has not expired for any longer than five years).

You can’t vote without a valid ID.

Eligible to vote for the Island Council Elections means people who are residents of Bonaire on the day of the nomination, and who are 18 years of age or older on the day of the elections: March 15, 2023. Residents that aren’t Dutch nationals must have a valid residency permit to be entitled to vote. Eligible to vote for the members of the electoral college means people with the Dutch nationality, who are residents of Bonaire on the day of the nomination, and who are 18 years of age or older on the day of the elections on March 15, 2023.

Are you unsure whether you’re registered as a voter? Contact the Civil Affairs Department to check whether you’re registered as a voter. If it turns out you’re not, and you think you meet the criteria, you can submit a request for revision of your registration as a voter, as long as you can demonstrate that you meet the criteria.

For more information about the elections you can follow the Facebook pages Openbaar lichaam Bonaire, BonaireStemt or LinkedIn-page Openbaarlichaam Bonaire.

After January 30, 2023, When all the candidate lists are known and the ballot cards have been sent to the voters, the election website will be up to date with all the information about the importance and necessity of voting.