From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha January 29th 2023

Robbery Team of KPSM Special Unit Robberies is currently investigating two

armed robberies that took place over the last two weekend

Personnel of Special Unit Robbery are once again investigating another robbery that took place on a jewelry store over the last few weeks.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 Around 1 p.m. Central Dispatch received several calls of a robbery in progress at a jewelry store on Front Street.

Several Police patrols and Forensic Department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that three men fully dressed in black and wearing masks had entered the establishment and robbed the store of jewelry under threat of firearms.

Having committed their act, the suspects then fled in the direction of Sucker-Garden on two scooters. A search was carried out in the area of Sucker-Garden for the alleged suspects however they were not found.

Later the same day, two scooters were discovered in the area of Sucker Garden which were allegedly involved in this robbery.

It is the second robbery on a jewelry store within the last week and a half.

The detectives are investigating these Armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Fire Department personnel from the Dutch side, French side and airport and Coast Guard came together to battle a three alarm fire in simpsonbay.

At about 05:30 Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, central dispatch received several reports of a widespread fire at one of the businesses in simpson-bay.

On scene it was confirmed that the business operation under the name Distric 721 was totally ingulfed in flames.

In view of the situation on the ground, assistance was received from the airport fire and the French fire department.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after several hours. Two adjacent buildings were also badly damaged as a result of the fire no one was hurt during the fire. As a result, the Welfare road was partially closed for most of the day.

An investigation was launched after the fire was extinguished in order to determine the cause of the fire.