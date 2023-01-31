January 31, 2023
Mayornan, kuidadó i muchanan ta trein nan baile, kantika, komedia, of poesia durante ensayo pa e show di ‘Show Your Talent Bonaire’.

UNICEF Dutch Caribbean is at Jong Bonaire.
Mayornan, kuidadó i muchanan ta trein nan baile, kantika, komedia, of poesia durante ensayo pa e show di ‘Show Your Talent Bonaire’. Mira nan ta gosa!
———
Ouders, verzorgers en kinderen oefenen samen hun dans, lied, sport, komediestuk of gedicht tijdens de repetitie voor de Show Your Talent Bonaire. Dat levert zo te zien veel plezier op!
———
Parents, caretakers and children practice their dance, song, sports, comedy play or poem at the rehearsal for the Show Your Talent Bonaire. It seems like a lot of fun!
