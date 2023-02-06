Rekonosé naturalesa karibense ku un solo klek ku ObsIdentify

Bo a yega di puntra bo mes ki espesie di mata òf bestia bo ta mira rònt di bo? Un lagadishi, flor òf turtuga bunita? Bo por kontrolá esaki fásilmente awor akí pa medio di saka un potrèt ku bo smartphone i upload e potrèt akí riba e ObsIdentify app pa identifikashon. Awor akí habitantenan i bishitantenan di Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Maarten (parti hulandes i parti franses) i Statia por download e ObsIdentify app grátis.

Nan a añadí mas òf ménos 3000 bestia i mata hulandes karibense na e instrumento outomátiko pa rekonosementu di espesie ObsIdentify, ku ayudo di informashon di Observation.org, Dutch Caribbean Species Register i Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF). Ku e app akí habitantenan i bishitantenan di e islanan hulandes karibense por siña mas tokante e diferente flora i founa di mondi na e seis islanan, tantu riba tera komo den laman. A realisá e vershon aktualisá di ObsIdentify den kolaborashon Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), Naturalis Biodiversity Center i Observation International, i Netherlands Biodiversity Information Facility (NLBIF) a finansiá esaki.

Multilingwe

Ku e app di ObsIdentify usuarionan por upload potrèt di mata òf bestia pa identifikashon simpel. ObsIdentify ta optenibel na ingles, spañó, hulandes, franses i aleman, dependiente di e konfigurashon di idioma di bo smartphone. Huntu ku ekspertonan lokal a pone tambe nòmbernan di espesie disponibel na papiamentu (Boneiru i Kòrsou) i papiamento (Aruba). E wèpsait ku ta pertenesé na e app tambe ta disponibel na papiamentu i papiamento. Usuarionan por yuda mehorá e app pa medio di manda nòmber di espesie (ku falta) na research@DCNAnature.org.

Tep atraktivo

Ku e app di ObsIdentify bo no ta siña solamente mas tokante naturalesa, pero bo potrètnan ta kontribuí tambe na preservashon di naturalesa. Kada potrèt ku bo saka ta kontribuí na un database mundial pa mehorá investigashon i konosementu biológiko tokante naturalesa. E app akí ta intenshoná pa potrèt di mata i bestia indígeno. Pues no upload potrèt di bo mes, ni di otro hende, ni di bestia di kas òf di mata di kas òf kurá. E potrètnan ku bo upload ta yuda tambe pa entrená e instrumento outomatisá di rekonosementu di espesie i pa mehorá esaki mas aleu. Sòru pa bo traha un account i warda bo opservashonnan.

Oumentá bo abilidat di deskubrimentu ku tep atraktivo pa topa ku espesie nobo. Banda di esei bo por gana badge i partisipá na reto. Bo por asta traha grupo ku famia, amigu òf kolega pa asina kompartí tremendo potrèt. Sòru pa respetá naturalesa durante bo deskubrimentunan. No stroba ni hasi daño na naturalesa i sigui e reglanan i instrukshonnan pa preservashon di naturalesa. Solamente saka potrèt i laga solamente bo marka di pia atras.

Siña konosé e naturalesa rònt di bo

Si bo ta interesá, bo por download ObsIdentify grátis den App Store òf Google Play. Tene página di Facebook di Carmabi- Curaçao, Nature Foundation St. Maarten, la Réserve Naturelle de Saint-Martin, Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, STENAPA St Eustatius, Saba Conservation Foundation i Tera Barra Bonaire na bista pa vários kaminata kaminda bo por tèst e app. Pa mas informashon tokante ObsIdentify bai riba https://observation.org/apps/obsidentify/ òf wak riba Facebook òf Instagram di DCNA.

