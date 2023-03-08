From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha March 7th 2023

The personnel of the detective Department and of the human smuggling team have conducted several raids and apprehended several suspects over the past few days.

On February 27, 2023 and March 07, 2023, the human smuggling team of KPSM arrested two suspects with the initials D.Q.B and J.H in connection with their involvement in coordinating and transporting people.

Searches were conducted at the residence of the suspects and several goods were seized the human smuggling team is still working on this case and additional suspect may be apprehended in the future.

The ALPHA team together with a group of detectives conducted a house search on Tuesday morning march 07 2023 in the Hope Estate whereby 1 suspect was arrested with the initials H.P.A. for violating the opium law. The suspect in question is believed to be involved in an ongoing investigation whereby a quantity of narcotics was being imported through the harbor which was intercepted by la Various electronic devices were confiscated during the search. The investigation is still ongoing. w enforcement.

Following his arrest, the suspect’s home was searched.