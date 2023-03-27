Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland No mas, no more

No mas, no more

De beleidsmedewerker Huiselijk Geweld en Kindermishandeling van ZJCN is betrokken bij het project No Mas No More. Een aanpak om huiselijk geweld te verminderen. En om slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld te helpen. De beleidsmedewerker stelt nieuwsbrieven op en organiseert elke twee jaar een conferentie. Daarbij praten professionals van de zes eilanden met elkaar.

In 2023 is er weer een conferentie van No Mas No More. De professionals praten bijvoorbeeld over positief opvoeden. En over opvang voor slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld. Op hun eigen eiland, of op een van de andere eilanden, als het thuis niet veilig is. Door de conferenties leren de professionals van elkaar en weten ze beter wat er op de andere eilanden speelt.

De beleidsmedewerker zorgt er samen met collega’s voor dat er steeds meer samenwerking komt tussen de zes eilanden. De BES-eilanden Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. En de CAS-eilanden Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten. Door deze samenwerking krijgen slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld steeds betere hulp.

–//–

No mas, no more

The Policy Officer Domestic Violence and Child Abuse at ZJCN is involved in the No Mas, No More project. An approach to reduce domestic violence. And to help victims of domestic violence. The Policy Officer prepares newsletters and organises a conference every two years. Professionals from the six islands then speak with each other.

In 2023 there will be another No Mas, No More conference. The professionals talk about positive parenting, for example. And about shelter for victims of domestic violence. On their own island, or on one of the other islands, if it is not safe at home. Through the conferences, the professionals learn from each other and gain a better understanding of what is happening on the other islands.

Together with colleagues, the Policy Officer ensures that there is increasing cooperation between the six islands. The BES islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. And the CAS islands of Curaçao, Aruba, and St. Maarten. Through this cooperation, victims of domestic violence receive increasingly better assistance.