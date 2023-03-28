Curaçao promotions during friendly match between Curaçao and Argentina / Promoshon di Kòrsou durante partido amistoso entre Kòrsou i Argentina

Promoshon di Kòrsou durante partido amistoso entre Kòrsou i Argentina

WILLEMSTAD- 27 di mart 2023 – Dia 28 di mart selekshon nashonal di futbòl di Kòrsou lo enfrentá e selekshon nashonal di Argentina inkluyendo Lionel Messi durante un partido amistoso ku lo tuma lugá na Argentina. Argentina ta un merkado kresiente pa Kòrsou pa e motibu aki Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) lo hasi uso di e oportunidat pa ehekutá diferente akshon di promoshon tantu promé komo durante di e partido amistoso.

Siman pasá, CTB a distribuí un komunikado na Argentina hasiendo un invitashon pa sigui e partido i tambe invitando e argentinonan pa skohe pa bishitá Kòrsou durante nan próksimo vakashon. E komunikado a inkluí un invitashon pa bin eksperensiá nos kultura, nos playanan i tambe informashon di diferente hotèl i resort riba nos pais. Tambe a saka un eblast inkluyendo e 10 motibunan prinsipal dikon Kòrsou ta e mihó pais pa pasa vakashon. E eblast a keda distribuí via di e plataforma di industria di biahe Ladevi pa agentenan di biahe na Argentina. Tambe a distribuí un otro eblast spesial dirigí riba turistanan argentino ku a yega di bishitá Kòrsou den pasado. Ademas, e tim di CTB a aserká diferente influencers di Argentina ku a yega di bishitá Kòrsou den pasado pa nan share riba nan páginanan sosial dos dia promé ku e partido rekuerdonan dushi ku nan tin di nan bishita na Kòrsou. E informashon ku nan share riba nan páginanan sosial lo sali simultaniamente tambe riba nos kanalnan di media sosial ‘Curaçao’. Na mes momentu nan lo invitá nan siguidónan pa nan sigui e partido amistoso.

Durante di e partido amistoso mes lo tin diferente banner digital den e stadion ku promoshon di Kòrsou. Ademas, un representante di Kòrsou lo ta presente den e área di prensa pa repartí informashon i material di promoshon di Kòrsou.

CTB ta sigui hasi uso di kada oportunidat ku presentá pa hasi promoshon pa Kòrsou.

Curaçao promotions during friendly match between Curaçao and Argentina

WILLEMSTAD- March 27, 2023 – On March 28th, the national football team of Curaçao will face the national football team of Argentina including Lionel Messi during a friendly match that will take place in Argentina. Argentina is a growing market for Curaçao and therefore the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) will make use of the opportunity to implement several promotion efforts, both before and during the friendly match.

Last week, CTB circulated a press release in Argentina inviting people to watch the game and also inviting the Argentinians to choose to visit Curaçao for their next vacation. The press release included an invitation to come experience our culture and our beaches, and also information on different hotels and resorts on our island. In addition, an eblast including the top 10 reasons why Curaçao is the best vacation destinations to visit, was sent via the travel industry platform Ladevi to travel agents in Argentina, and another one was sent to Argentinian tourists who visited Curaçao in the past. Furthermore, several influencers in Argentina who already visited Curaçao in the past were approached and asked to share on their social media pages two days before the match about the great memories they have of their visit to Curaçao. The information they share on their social media pages will appear simultaneously on our social media channels ‘Curaçao’. At the same time, they will invite their followers to watch the friendly match.

During the friendly match, Curaçao will also be promoted on several digital banners in the stadium. Moreover, a representative of Curaçao will be present in the press area to distribute information and promotional material about Curaçao.

CTB will keep making use of each opportunity that comes up to promote Curaçao abroad.