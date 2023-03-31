Government of Sint Maarten ** Fire department personnel visit residents at Sint Martin’s Home **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Department personnel on Wednesday, March 29 visited the Sint Martin’s Home at St. John’s Estate where they interacted with senior citizens.

The funday visit to the senior citizens home took place on Wednesday morning and is part of the Fire Departments Fire Fighter’s Week (March 25 – 31) community activities which has been organized by the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation.

PHOTO CAPTION: Fire Fighter personnel engaging senior citizens during the funday playing various games such as dominoes and chess.

Like this: Like Loading...