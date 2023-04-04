Gutu: Fitó importante di Ref di Koral 

Gutu ta un piská ku ta bal mas ku djis unu ku nèchi kara so. E gutu averahe ta traha 90% di su bida riba tene ref di koral limpi. Ku nan boka skèrpi fásilmente nan ta raspa alga for di koral i baranka, loke ta esensial pa tene e refnan sano i salvo. Espesialmente aworakí ku tin faktornan importante manera evento di blikiamentu di koral i e malesa ‘Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD)’ nan ta importante pa yuda ref di koral pa rekuperá i sigui krese. Ta bai konsiderá e aspekto di alsamentu di protekshon den region di Karibe den e siguiente Konferensia di Partido den e reunion di ‘Cartagena Convention (COPS)’ mas den kurso di e aña akí na Aruba.

Ref di Koral ta duna habitat importante na piská i otro animal. Hende tambe tin benefisio di e hopi servisionan di e ekosistema ku ref di koral ta krea, inkluso protekshon di kosta, kuminda i entrada for di turismo i peska. En realidat, ref di koral ta un di e fuentenan mas importante di entrada pa e islanan di Hulanda Karibense.

Komedó di yerba importante

Hèrbivor manera gutu tin un papel importante den mantenshon di ref di koral sano. Nan ta yuda pa mantené e balansa delikado denter di e ref dor di kome e (makro) alga, ku ta e kompetidor mas grandi pa espasio i lus. E gutu averahe ta pasa te ku 90% di su dia hasiendo ref limpi. No solamente e espesie di piská akí ta mantené e alga bou di kontrol, pero e hèrbivornan akí ta krea tambe espasio nobo pa yu di koral por ankra i krese.

Ademas eliminando makro alga i promoviendo ankramentu i kresementu di koral, gutu ta un outor di eroshon biológiko ku ta produsí sedimento dor di raspa baranka pa kome alga i koral (ménos ku 10% di nan kuminda). Asina nan ta yuda resiklá nutriente i produsí “santu” pa áreanan (ku eroshon) na kosta.

E rapòrt di ‘Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN)’ titulá “Status and Trends of Caribbean Coral Reefs / Status i Kurso di desaroyo di Ref di Koralnan Karibense: 1970-2012″ pa Jackson et al. (2014) a dokumentá tendensia di desaroyo kuantitativo di salubridat di ref di koral durante 43 aña den e region di Karibe amplio. E rapòrt ta mustra ku un di e faktornan mas grandi di dekadensia di ref di koral den Karibe ta e peska eksesivo di hèrbivor, partikularmente di gutu.

Menasa

Gutu ta prosperá mas tantu den ekosistemanan di ref di koral saludabel. Pa e motibu ei e piská akí tin e mesun enemigunan ku ta krea menasa ku e enemigunnan di koral. Esakinan ta inkluí e efektonan negativo di kambio di klima, oumento di ásido (zür) den osean, polushon i malesa manera e ‘Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD)’. Ademas, peska eksesivo por kaba ku populashonnan lokal di gutu. Investigashonnan ta mustra ku refnan ta mas saludabel i tin un kapasidat di resiliensia mas haltu kaminda ku gutu ta protehá. Esaki ta enfatisá e importansia di gutu pa refnan por rekuperá i krese di nobo despues di e menasanan akí.

Protekshon di Gutu

Na Hulanda Karibense – ta na Aruba ku Boneiru – tin lei i regulashon lokal pa protekshon di gutu. Na e islanan akí ta prohibí pa kohe, mata, heridá òf stroba nan. Afortunadamente pa e otro islanan na Karibe (Hulandes), Reino Hulandes, huntu Repúblika di Fransia, a entregá formalmente un proposishon pa inkluí tur gutu den e Anekso III di e protokòl ‘Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol ’ , un akuerdo regional pa protekshon i uso duradero di e biodiversidat marino den e Region di Karibe Amplio. Si akordá esaki durante e próksimo konferensia di partido pa e konvenshon ‘Cartagena Convention (COPS) IGM20/COP17’ mas den kurso di e aña akí na Aruba, e medida akí ta krea un kuadro legal pa konservashon di gutu pa sigurá i mantené e populashon di gutu na un nivel optimal den Karibe Amplio.

Bo ke haña mas konosementu tokante populashonnan lokal di gutu? Chèk e siguiente artíkulonan ku laso:

Fish poop: an underappreciated food source for coral reef fishes?, Recovery of Orbicella annularis corals from parrotfish predation, Parrotfish key to reef survival, I Proposal Parrotfish SPAW Annex III

DCNA

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta sostené komunikashon sientífiko i presentashon na públiko den region Karibe Hulandes dor di hasi informashon sientífiko relashoná ku naturalesa mas ampliamente disponibel pa medio di entre otro e Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database , DCNA su plataforma di notisia BioNews i prensa. E kontenido akí ta kontené e resultadonan di diferente estudio sientífiko pero e estudionan mes no ta di DCNA. No por saka ningun derecho for di e kontenido. DCNA ku e publikashon no ta legalmente responsabel pa e kontenido i e impaktonan direkto/indirekto di e artíkulo akí.

Fuente di foto: stoplight parrotfish (Sparisoma viride). Credit: Marion Haarsma- all rights reserved

Papegaaivissen: belangrijke koraalrif verzorgers

Papegaaivissen zijn niet alleen maar mooi om naar te kijken. De gemiddelde papegaaivis besteedt tot 90% van zijn dag aan het schoonmaken van de koraalriffen. Met hun scherpe bek kunnen ze gemakkelijk algen van koralen en rotsen schrapen, essentieel om de riffen gezond te houden. Vooral nu met grote stressfactoren zoals koraalverbleking en Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), zijn ze belangrijk om koraalriffen te helpen herstellen en opnieuw te laten groeien. Verhoogde bescherming in het Caribisch gebied zal worden overwogen tijdens de volgende Conference of parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) die later dit jaar op Aruba plaatsvindt.

Koraalriffen vormen een waardevol leefgebied voor vissen en andere dieren. Mensen profiteren ook van de vele ecosysteemdiensten die koraalriffen bieden, waaronder kustbescherming, voedsel en inkomsten uit toerisme en visserij. Koraalriffen zijn zelfs een van de belangrijkste bronnen van inkomsten voor de Nederlands Caribische eilanden.

Belangrijke grazers

Herbivoren zoals papegaaivissen spelen een cruciale rol bij het behoud van gezonde koraalriffen. Ze helpen het delicate evenwicht binnen het rif in stand te houden door te grazen op (macro)algen, die de belangrijkste concurrenten zijn voor koralen om ruimte en licht. De gemiddelde papegaaivis besteedt tot 90% van zijn dag aan het schoonmaken van het rif. Deze vissoort houdt niet alleen de algen onder controle, maar deze herbivoren creëren ook nieuwe ruimte voor babykoralen om zich te hechten en te groeien.

Naast het verwijderen van macroalgen en het bevorderen van de vestiging en groei van koralen, zijn papegaaivissen ook natuurlijke bioeroders die sediment produceren door te grazen op rotsen, kalkalgen en koralen (minder dan 10% van hun voedsel). Hiermee helpen ze bij het recyclen van nutriënten en het produceren van “zand” voor (geërodeerde) kustgebieden.

Het rapport van het Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN) getiteld “Status and Trends of Caribbean Coral Reefs: 1970-2012” door Jackson et al. (2014) documenteerde kwantitatieve trends over de gezondheid van koraalriffen gedurende 43 jaar in het bredere Caribisch gebied. Het rapport identificeert dat een van de belangrijkste oorzaken van de achteruitgang van koraalriffen in het Caribisch gebied de overbevissing van herbivoren, met name papegaaivissen, is.

Gevaren

Papegaaivissen gedijen het best in gezonde ecosystemen van koraalriffen. Daarom worden deze vissen blootgesteld aan dezelfde bedreigingen als koralen. Denk hierbij aan de negatieve effecten van klimaatverandering, verzuring van de oceaan, vervuiling en ziektes zoals de Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). Bovendien kan overbevissing lokale papegaaivispopulaties snel uitroeien. Studies tonen aan dat riffen gezonder zijn en een hoger herstelvermogen hebben op locaties waar papegaaivissen worden beschermd. Dit benadrukt het belang van papegaaivissen voor riffen om te kunnen herstellen van deze bedreigingen.

Papegaaivissen beschermen

In de Nederlandse Cariben – op Aruba en Bonaire – zijn er lokale regels en voorschriften om alle papegaaivissen te beschermen. Op deze eilanden is het verboden ze te vangen, te doden, te verwonden of te storen. Gelukkig voor de andere eilanden in de (Nederlandse) Cariben heeft het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden, samen met de Republiek Frankrijk, formeel een voorstel ingediend om alle papegaaivissen op te nemen in bijlage III van het Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol, een regionaal overeenkomst voor de bescherming en het duurzame gebruik van de kust- en mariene biodiversiteit in de ruimere Caribische regio. Indien goedgekeurd tijdens de volgende Conference of parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) later dit jaar op Aruba, biedt deze maatregel een wettelijk kader voor de instandhouding van de papegaaivis om de populatie op een optimaal niveau in de wijdere Cariben te verzekeren en te behouden.

Wilt je meer weten over de lokale papegaaivispopulaties? Bekijk de volgende gerelateerde artikelen:

Fish poop: an underappreciated food source for coral reef fishes?, Recovery of Orbicella annularis corals from parrotfish predation, and Parrotfish key to reef survival, Proposal Parrotfish SPAW Annex III

DCNA

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ondersteunt wetenschapscommunicatie en outreach in de Nederlandse Caribische regio door natuurgerelateerde wetenschappelijke informatie breder beschikbaar te maken via onder meer de Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s nieuwsplatform BioNews en de pers. Dit artikel bevat de resultaten van verschillende wetenschappelijke onderzoeken, maar de onderzoeken zelf zijn geen DCNA-onderzoeken. Aan de inhoud kunnen geen rechten worden ontleend. DCNA is niet aansprakelijk voor de inhoud en de indirecte gevolgen die voortvloeien uit het publiceren van dit artikel.

Foto: stoplight parrotfish (Sparisoma viride). Credit: Marion Haarsma- alle rechten voorbehouden

Parrotfish: Important Coral Reef Keepers

Parrotfish are more than just a pretty face. The average parrotfish spends up to 90% of its day cleaning the coral reefs. Their sharp beaks allow them to easily scrape algae off corals and rocks, essential for keeping the reefs healthy and thriving. Especially now with major stressors such as coral bleaching events and Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) they are important for helping coral reefs to recover and regrow. Increased protection in the Caribbean region will be considered in the next Conference of parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) meeting later this year on Aruba.

Coral reefs provide valuable habitat for fish and other animals. People also benefit from the many ecosystem services coral reefs provide including coastal protection, food and income from tourism and fisheries. In fact, coral reefs are one of the most important sources of income for the Dutch Caribbean islands.

Important grazers

Herbivores like parrotfish play a critical role in maintaining healthy coral reefs. They help sustain the delicate balance within the reef by grazing on (macro)algae, which are the main competitors for corals for space and light. The average parrotfish spends up to 90% of its day cleaning the reef. Not only does this fish species keep the algae in check, but these herbivores also create new space for baby corals to attach and grow.

Besides removing macroalgae and promoting coral settlement and growth, parrotfish are also natural bioeroders producing sediment by grazing on rocks, calcareous algae and corals (less than 10% of their food). Hereby they help recycle nutrients and produce “sand” for (eroded) coastal areas.

The Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN) report entitled “Status and Trends of Caribbean Coral Reefs: 1970-2012″ by Jackson et al. (2014) documented quantitative trends on coral reef health over 43 years in the wider Caribbean. The report identifies that one of the major drivers of coral reef decline in the Caribbean is the overfishing of herbivores, particularly parrotfish.

Threats

Parrotfish thrive best in healthy coral reefs ecosystems. Therefore, these fish are subjected to the same threats as corals. This includes the negative effects of climate change, ocean acidification, pollution and diseases such as the Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD). In addition, overfishing can quickly wipe out local parrotfish populations. Studies show that reefs are healthier and have a higher recovery resilience capability in locations where parrotfish are protected. This highlights the importance of parrotfish for reefs to be able recover from these threats.

Protecting Parrotfish

In the Dutch Caribbean- on Aruba and Bonaire- there are local rules and regulations to protect all parrotfish. On these islands it is prohibited to catch, kill, wound, or disturb them. Luckely for the other islands in the (Dutch) Caribbean, the Kingdom of Netherlands, along with the Republic of France, have formally submitted a proposal to include all parrotfish in Annex III of the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol, a regional agreement for the protection and sustainable use of coastal and marine biodiversity in the Wider Caribbean Region. If approved during the next Conference of parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) IGM20/COP17 later this year on Aruba, this measure provides a legal framework for the conservation of the parrotfish to ensure and maintain population at an optimal level in the Wider Caribbean.

Want to learn more about local parrotfish populations? Check out the following related articles:

Fish poop: an underappreciated food source for coral reef fishes?, Recovery of Orbicella annularis corals from parrotfish predation, Parrotfish key to reef survival, and Proposal Parrotfish SPAW Annex III

DCNA

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) supports science communication and outreach in the Dutch Caribbean region by making nature related scientific information more widely available through amongst others the Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s news platform BioNews and the press. This article contains the results from several scientific studies but the studies themselves are not DCNA studies. No rights can be derived from the content. DCNA is not liable for the content and the in(direct) impacts resulting from publishing this article.

Photo: stoplight parrotfish (Sparisoma viride). Credit: Marion Haarsma- all rights reserved