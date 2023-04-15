Vote for Bonaire in the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Voting is open now through June 30th , 2023

The 2023 Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards are back, and Bonaire has been nominated in two categories.

Support Bonaire by voting in the following categories:

🦩 Cities – Kralendijk

🦩 Islands – Bonaire

Here is the link to vote: http://www.cntraveler.com/vote

We encourage you to share the link with anyone and everyone who can lend their support (your staff, island partners, family and friends) and on your social pages. As this is a Readers’ Choice award, it is all about the number of votes. Voting ends on June 30th, 2023.

The results will be published in the Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue in November and online at cntraveler.com.