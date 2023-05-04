Partisipá gratuitamente na e ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’ i gana un paseo den barku di bela

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) i su miembronan ta invitá tur habitante di Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius i Sint Maarten pa partisipá na e ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’ riba djasabra 13 di mei, di 18.00 or pa 19.00 or. Siña mas tokante e bunita naturalesa hulandes karibense den e kwes akí ku ta grátis, online, live i interaktivo. E kwes ta na ingles, pero e preguntanan tin subtítulo na hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento tambe. Por hunga e kwes na un di e ubikashonnan partisipante òf online via Zoom. Partisipá bo so òf forma un tim ku maksimalmente 4 miembro di tur edat. E premio mayó ta un paseo riba barku di bela ku snòrkelmentu. Partisipashon ta grátis, pero registrashon ta obligatorio via http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

E ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’ ta un evento ku ta bini bèk tur aña, ku nos a krea pa na un manera dibertido i interaktivo informá suidadanonan tokante naturalesa (konservashon di naturalesa), hasi nan orguyoso di nos naturalesa hulandes karibense, enkurashoná práktikanan ku no ta forma un peso pa nos medio ambiente, sostené proyektonan di protekshon di naturalesa i konektá hendenan den henter hulanda karibense ku otro. E kwes ta un real esfuerso multi-insular di tim: kreá i sostené di parti di e seis islanan hulandes karibense, inkluso e organisashonnan di maneho di áreanan protehá (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA)), spònsernan (lokal) i Dutch Caribbean TV.

Kon pa partisipá

Partisipantenan por hunga online via Zoom for di kas ku nan amigunan i famianan. Òf bai na un bar òf restorant designá (Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Curaçao: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) kaminda ta transmití e kwes ‘live’. Pa mas informashon, wak riba http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

Reservá bo lugá

Partisipashon ta grátis, pero e timnan mester registrá adelantá riba http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.Tur hende ku ke partisipá na un ubikashon di transmishon ‘live’ mester reservá un lugá tambe na e ubikashonnan partisipante (wak akí riba).

Tema: bestia i mata ku ta bou di menasa

E kwes ta konsistí di 20 pregunta trivia sistema ‘multiple choice’. Tin pregunta tokante bestia i mata riba tera i den laman ku ta bou di menasa, manera turtuga, tribon i yuana. E kwes ta na ingles, pero e preguntanan tin suptítulo na hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento tambe.

No ta obligatorio pa prepará bo mes òf studia pa e kwes akí. Sinembargo, si bo ke tin mas chèns pa gana, bo por tira un bista riba e páginanan di e medionan sosial di DCNA: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) i Instagram (DCNAnature). Riba e medionan sosial di DCNA tin pregunta di prueba ku ta bini bèk den e kwes.

Premio

E premio mayó ta un paseo den barku di bela ku snòrkelmentu pa e tim ganadó. Lo tin otro premio lokal tambe disponibel.

Sigui ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’

Wak DCNA su Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram ( DCNAnature ) òf http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. Pa mas informashon manda un email na research@DCNAnature.org.

Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda generosamente ta finansiá e ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’, i Nationale Postcode Loterij ta sostené aktividatnan di DCNA.

************************************************************************

Pa potrèt / video / poster: Habri e foyeto online >>> Big Live Nature Quiz Press materials

Bo ta kordialmente bonbiní na un di e ubikashonnan di transmishon riba djasabra 13 di mei 2023. Pa 7 or di atardi lo anunsiá e gran ganadó.

Pa mas informashon i entrevista bo por tuma kontakto ku:

Doe mee met de gratis Big Live Nature Quiz and win a zeiltrip

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) en haar leden nodigen alle inwoners van Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius en Sint Maarten uit om deel te nemen aan de Big Live Nature Quiz op zaterdag 13 mei, 18-19 uur. Leer meer over de prachtige Nederlands-Caribische natuur in deze gratis, online, live, interactieve quiz. De quiz is in het Engels, maar de vragen zijn ook Nederlands, Papiaments en Papiamento ondertiteld. Het kan gespeeld worden op één van de deelnemende locaties of online via Zoom. Doe alleen mee of vorm een team met maximaal 4 leden van alle leeftijden. De hoofdprijs is een zeil-/snorkeltrip. Deelname is gratis, maar inschrijven is verplicht via http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

De Big Live Nature Quiz is een jaarlijks evenement om burgers op een leuke interactieve manier te informeren over de natuur (en natuurbehoud), trots te maken over de Nederlandse Caribische natuur, milieuvriendelijke praktijken aan te moedigen, natuurbeschermingsprojecten te ondersteunen en mensen in in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied met elkaar te verbinden. De quiz is een echte multi-eiland teaminspanning: gemaakt en ondersteund door de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden, waaronder de beheerorganisaties van beschermde gebieden (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA), (lokale) sponsors en Dutch Caribbean TV.

Hoe deel te nemen

Deelnemers kunnen vanuit huis online spelen via Zoom met vrienden en familie. Of ga naar een deelenemende bar of restaurant (Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Curaçao: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) waar de quiz wordt live uitgezonden. Voor meer informatie, zie http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

Reserveer je plek

Deelname is gratis, maar teams moeten zich vooraf registreren op http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. Mensen die willen deelnemen op een live-uitzendlocatie dienen ook een plek te reserveren bij de deelnemende locaties (zie hierboven).

Thema: Bedreigde dieren en planten

De quiz bevat 20 meerkeuzevragen. Vragen gaan over bedreigde dieren en planten op het land en in de zee, zoals zeeschildpadden, haaien en leguanen. De quiz is in het Engels, maar de vragen zijn ook Nederlands, Papiamentu en Papiamento ondertiteld.

Het is niet verplicht om voor te bereiden of te studeren voor deze quiz. Voor een grotere kans om te winnen, kunnen de sociale mediapagina’s van DCNA bekeken worden: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) and Instagram (DCNAnature). Op de social media van DCNA staan testvragen die terugkomen in de quiz.

Prijzen

De hoofdprijs is een zeil-/snorkeltocht voor het winnende team. Er zullen ook andere lokale prijzen beschikbaar zijn.

Volg de Big Live Nature Quiz

Bekijk DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) of http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.Voor meer informatie, contact research@DCNAnature.org.

De Big Live Nature Quiz wordt gefinancierd door het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) en de activiteiten van DCNA worden ondersteund door de Nationale Postcode Loterij.

************************************************************************

Foto’s/video’s/posters: Open online map >>> Big Live Nature Quiz Press materials

U bent van harte welkom op een van de uitzendlocaties op zaterdag 13 mei 2023. De grote winnaar wordt om 19.00 uur bekend gemaakt.

Voor meer informatie en interviews, kunt u contact opnemen met:

• Algemeen: research@DCNAnature.org

• Aruba: Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba: e.berg@arubanationalpark.org

• Bonaire: research@dcnanature.org

• Curaçao: CARMABI Curaçao : media@carmabi.org

• Saba: Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF): info@sabapark.org

• St. Eustatius: St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA): outreach@statiapark.org

• St. Maarten: Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM): info@naturefoundationsxm.org

Join the Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and its members invite all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz on Saturday 13th of May, 6-7 pm. Learn more about the beautiful Dutch Caribbean nature in this free, online, live, interactive quiz. The quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. It can be played at one of the participating locations or online via Zoom. Join alone or form a team with max 4 members of all ages. The grand prize is a sailing/snorkel trip. Participation is free but registration is required via http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is a yearly event, created to educate citizens about nature (conservation) in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about Dutch Caribbean nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support nature conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the protected area management organizations (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba,CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA)), (local) sponsors and Dutch Caribbean TV.

How to participate

Participants can play online via Zoom from home with friends and family. Or go to a designated bar or restaurant (Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Curaçao: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) where the quiz will be live broadcasted. For more information, see http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

Reserve your spot

Participation is for free, but teams must pre-register at http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.. People wishing to participate at a live broadcast location must also reserve a spot at the participation locations (see above).

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz will have 20 multiple choice trivia questions. Questions will be about endangered animals and plants on land and in sea, such as sea turtles, sharks and iguanas. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles.

It is not required to prepare or study for this quiz. However, for a higher chance of winning, check DCNA’s social media pages: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) and Instagram (DCNAnature). On DCNA’s social media there are test questions which will come back in the quiz.

Prices

The grand prize is a sailing/snorkel trip for the winning team. Also other local prizes will be available.

Follow the Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. For more information, email research@DCNAnature.org.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

************************************************************************

Photos/videos/posters: Open online folder >>> Big Live Nature Quiz Press materials

Feel most welcome to join at one of the broadcast locations on Saturday 13th of May 2023. Grand winner will be announced at 7 pm.

For more information and interviews, you can contact:

• General: research@DCNAnature.org

• Aruba: Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba: e.berg@arubanationalpark.org

• Bonaire: research@dcnanature.org

• Curaçao: CARMABI Curaçao : media@carmabi.org

• Saba: Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF): info@sabapark.org

• St. Eustatius: St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA): outreach@statiapark.org

• St. Maarten: Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM): info@naturefoundationsxm.org

Join e “Big Live Nature Quiz” Gratis y Gana un Biahe riba un Barco di Bela

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) y su miembronan ta invita tur residente di Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius y Sint Maarten pa participa na e Big Live Nature Quiz diasabra dia 13 di mei, di 6 or pa 7 or di anochi. Por haya mas informacion tocante e bunita naturalesa di Caribe Hulandes den e quiz gratis, online, bibo y interactivo aki. E quiz ta na Ingles, pero tambe e preguntanan lo tin subtitulo na Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento. Bo por hunga desde un di e luganan cu ta participa of online via zoom. Bo por join bo so of bo por forma un ekipo cu un maximo di 4 amigo di tur edad. E premio grandi ta un biahe riba un barco di bela/snorkel. Participacion ta gratis, pero bo mester registra a traves di http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

Big Live Nature Quiz ta un evento anual, crea pa educa e ciudadanonan tocante naturalesa (conservacion) na un manera divertido y interactivo, pa crea orguyo pa naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes, e ta fomenta practica ecologico, ta apoya proyecto di conservacion di naturalesa y ta conecta hopi hende den henter Caribe Hulandes. E quiz ta un berdadero esfuerso di ekipo di varios isla: crea y respalda pa e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes, incluyendo e organisacionnan di maneho di area proteha (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba,CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA)), e patrocinadonan (local) y Dutch Caribbean TV.

Con pa participa

E participantenan por hunga online a traves di Zoom desde nan cas cu amigo y famia. Of nan por bay na un bar of restaurant designa (Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Boneiro: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Corsou: Grand Cafe MahaaI, Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) na unda lo transmiti e quiz bibo. Pa mas informacion, mira http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/

Reserva bo luga

E participacion ta gratis, pero e ekiponan mester wordo registra di antemano na http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. E personanan cu ta desea di participa na un luga di transmision bibo tambe mester reserva un luga na e luganan di participacion (wak ariba).

Tema: Bestia y mata den peliger di extincion

E quiz ta bay tin un total di 20 pregunta di escogencia multipel. E preguntanan ta bay ta tocante bestia y mata den peliger di extinsion riba tera y den lama, manera turtuga di lama, tiburon y yuwana. E quiz lo ta na Ingles, pero e preguntanan tambe lo tin subtitulo na Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento.

No ta necesario pa prepara of studia di adelanta pa e quiz. Sinembargo, si bo ta desea di tin mas chance di gana, por consulta e paginanan di red social di DCNA: : Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) y Instagram (DCNAnature). Den e rednan social di DCNA tin pregunta di prueba cu lo bin bek den e quiz.

Premio

E gran premio ta un biahe riba un barco di bela/snorkel pa e ekipo ganado. Tambe ta bay tin orto prema local disponibel.

Sigui e Big Live Nature Quiz

Bishita e Facebook di DCNA (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) of http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. Para ricibi mas informacion, por manda un e-mail na research@DCNAnature.org.

E Big Live Nature Quiz ta generosamente financia pa Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad

**************************************************** *********************

Potret/video/cartele: habri e folder online >>> Big Live Nature Quiz Press materials

Sinti bo mes bonbini pa join un di e luganan di transmision diasabra 13 di mei 2023. Ta anuncia e gran ganado shet’or di anochi.

Pa mas informacion y entrevista, por comunica cu:

• General: research@DCNAnature.org

• Aruba: Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba: e.berg@arubanationalpark.org• Bonaire: research@dcnanature.org

• Corsou: CARMABI Corsou: media@carmabi.org

• Saba: Fundacion pa Conservacion di Saba (SCF): info@sabapark.org

• St. Eustatius: Parke Nacional di St. Eustatius (STENAPA): outreach@statiapark.org

• St. Maarten: Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM): info@naturefoundationsxm.org