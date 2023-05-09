DEKLARASHON

BLUE NAP AMERICAS TA GARANTISÁ KONFIABILIDAT I KONTINUIDAT

Willemstad – Pa Blue NAP Americas (Blue NAP) garantía di konfiabilidat i kontinuidat ta elementario. Ta pa e motibu aki e úniko Data Center Tier 4 ku Kòrsou tin, ta diseñá pa kumpli ku e standart mas haltu di eksigensha di klientenan tantu lokal komo internashonal. Blue NAP su profeshonalnan bon prepará, ku konosementu aldia i eksperenshá, ta dediká na sirbi e kliente lo mas mihó posibel.

Blue NAP su servisio na un gran kantidat di kompania ta di ofresé espasio pa ubiká nan server ku aplikashonnan na un lugá super-sigur i ku garantía di kontinuidat. Maneho i operashon di e sistemanan aki ta den man di e kompania òf entidat mes ku tin nan servernan ubiká na Blue NAP. Pues Blue NAP no ta responsabel pa nan funshonamentu, inkluso sertifikashon di e aplikashonnan.

Resientemente a sali riba retnan sosial informashon tokante un entidat gubernamental ku no por a funshoná debí na un sistema di software di Blue NAP. Blue NAP ke aklará ku Blue NAP no ta responsabel pa funshonamentu di e sistemanan aki. Komo tal, Blue NAP no por ta responsabel pa e desperfekto ni e reperkushon ku esaki tabatin riba servisio na klientenan. Entretantu e situashon aki a keda resolve ku e kliente.

Blue NAP lo sigui duna su servisio konfiabel na tur kliente, tantu lokal komo internashonal, ku ta konfia Blue NAP komo nan Data Center profeshonal, konfiabel i ku garantiá pa nan kontinuidat.

-FIN-

STATEMENT

BLUE NAP AMERICAS GUARANTEES RELIABILITY AND CONTINUITY

Willemstad – Blue NAP Americas (Blue NAP) stands firm on its principles aimed at guaranteeing reliability and continuity. It’s for this reason that Curaçao’s sole Tier 4 Data Center has been designed to comply with its clients’ highest requirements, be it local or international. The team of Blue NAP’s professionals is well-prepared with present-day knowledge and experience and are dedicated to serving all of its clients in the best way possible.

Blue NAP offers services to a large number of clients and is geared towards facilitating these clients with the necessary requirements to station their servers and applications, with the ultimate confidence that the location is extremely safe and guarantees continuity. The clients and entities that have co-located their infrastructure at Blue NAP have total and sole control of the management and operations of their equipment. Blue NAP is not responsible for the functionality of these systems, including certification of applications.

Recently, it was announced on a social media that a governmental entity was not able to perform adequately due to a Blue NAP’s software system issue. Blue NAP hereby declares that it is not responsible for these systems’ functionality. Thus, Blue NAP is not responsible for any malfunction nor any repercussions this may have had on services offered to their clients. This situation has meanwhile been resolved with the client.

Blue NAP will continue to offer its reliable services to all its local and international clients that have relayed their trust in Blue NAP as their Data Center that’s renowned for its professionalism and reliability and guarantees continuity.

-END-