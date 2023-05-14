Government of Sint Maarten ** Small bite, big threat. Beat the buzz: Prevent, Protect and Control to Keep Mosquitoes from Breeding **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – This week marks Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week which is from May 8-14. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says that mosquito borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika and malaria continue to circulate in CARPHA Member States.

At the 17th Special Session of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government on public health threats held in November 2014, the Heads approved a proposal for the establishment of an annual Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week.

The objective of such a week is to strengthen existing initiatives and mobilize the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites from public and private places.

The theme for 2023 is “Small bite, big threat,” and slogan “Beat the buzz: Prevent, Protect, Control.” The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is committed to keeping the public informed and making frequent ‘calls to action’ to the community to take action and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

CPS supports the CARPHA campaign this week and appeals to the community to always be on alert to act right after a rainfall event to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half-inch of water. This is not a lot of water, and plant saucers are one of those unassuming places that can gather a small amount and still be a huge breeding site for your backyard mosquito. Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

For issues surrounding mosquito breeding sites, contact CPS’ vector control team by calling 542-1222/1570 or 914. Ask to be connected to the vector control team.