Minister hulandes di Klima i Energia ta hasi bishita na fundashon Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI)

Djamars, 16 di mei 2023, e Minister di Klima i Energia, Drs. Rob Jetten, kompañá pa su delegashon a bishitá Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI) na Kòrsou. Aki el a haña un bonbiní di parti di Paul Stokkermans (direktor di CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Hefe di Edukashon di Naturalesa i Medio Ambiente di CARMABI), i Nina Zander (Konsehero di Maneho di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA). Señor Stokkermans i señor Hametee a duna e Minister i su delegashon un introdukshon na CARMABI – tantu den forma di un presentashon komo un paseo den e edifisio di CARMABI, pa ilustrá tur e trabounan importante ku ta tuma lugá ei.

E Minister di Klima i Energia, Drs. Rob Jetten, tabata un di un anfitrionnan na e konferensia The Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference na Aruba di 10 pa 12 di mei. Despues di e konferensia na Aruba, e delegashon a bahia pa Kòrsou. Riba djamars 16 di mei 2023, e Minister huntu ku su delegashon a bishitá e fundashon Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI) na Kòrsou, kaminda nan tabata risibí pa Paul Stokkermans (direktor di CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Hefe di Edukashon di Naturalesa i Medio Ambiente di CARMABI), i Nina Zander (Konsehero di Maneho di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA).

E enfoke di e bishita tabata riba e impakto di tópikonan di klima na Kòrsou. “Tin diferente problema lokal di medioambiente ku ta demasiado grandi pa e islanan, pero ku Reino hulandes lo por duna un man ku esakinan, manera e polushon ku ta move di riba tera drenta laman”, sr. Paul Stokkermans, direktor di Carmabi, a bisa.

Carmabi ta un fundashon non-profit ku ta aktivo riba e isla di Kòrsou for di 1955. E organisashon a start komo un instituto di investigashon biológiko marino, pero den kurso di añanan el a kuminsá duna atenshon tambe na konservashon di parkenan natural i na edukashon di naturalesa i medioambiente. E organisashon ta konsistí di sinku departamento:

Investigashon;

Maneho di parke terestre;

Maneho di parke marino;

Edukashon di naturalesa i medio ambiente;

Servisio di Konseho i di Konsùltent na terser partido.

Durante su bishita, Minister Jetten a risibí un presentashon en ekstenso di parti di Stokkermans ku Hameete. “Durante e presentashon, nos por a informá e Minister en detaye tokante e vários trabounan ku Carmabi ta ehekutá riba e isla, manera investigashon i edukashon,” Hameete a splika, “ademas nos por a splika su persona mas tokante e problemanan lokal di medioambiente, ku komo un isla nos ta konfrontá, manera e falta di tratamentu di awa shushi pa awa shushi kímiko, e problema di kloaka i e efektonan di peska eksesivo na nos sistema di koral. E bishita akí ta demostrá un kompromiso di traha huntu pa atendé ku nos retonan di klima, medioambiente i energia.”

Despues di e presentashon, e delegashon a haña un paseo den e edifisio di Carmabi i durante esaki e Minister a bishitá e Sentro di Investigashon, e Sentro di Edukashon Marino (MEC), i e biblioteka. Na final di e bishita, a entregá e minister e buki di comic “Coral Heroes,” ku ta skirbí na hulandes i papiamentu.

Promé di a biaha pa Aruba, e Minister a bishitá Boneiru, kaminda ku el haña entre otro un paseo den e mondi di palu di mangel di Boneiru riba 9 di mei 2023, kompañá pa The Mangrove Maniacs i Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

Nederlandse Minister voor Klimaat en Energie bezoekt de Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI)

Op dinsdag 16 mei 2023 bracht de Minister voor Klimaat en Energie, drs. Rob Jetten, met zijn delegatie een bezoek aan de Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI) op Curaçao. Hier werd hij verwelkomt door Paul Stokkermans (directeur CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Hoofd Natuur- en Milieueducatie CARMABI) en Nina Zander (Beleidsadviseur Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA). De heer Stokkermans en de heer Hametee lieten de Minister en zijn delegatie kennismaken met CARMABI – zowel door middel van een presentatie als een rondleiding door het CARMABI-gebouw, waarbij al het belangrijke werk dat daar wordt uitgevoerd, werd getoond.

De Minister van Klimaat en Energie, drs. Rob Jetten was mede-gastheer van de Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference op Aruba van 10 tot 12 mei. Na de conferentie op Aruba reisde de Minister door naar Curaçao. Op dinsdag 16 mei 2023 bezochten de Minister en zijn delegatie de Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI) op Curaçao, waar zij werden ontvangen door Paul Stokkermans (directeur CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Hoofd Natuur- en Milieueducatie van CARMABI) en Nina Zander (Beleidsadviseur voor de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA).

Het bezoek stond in het teken van de impact van klimaatproblematiek op Curaçao. “Er zijn verschillende lokale milieuproblemen die te groot zijn voor de eilanden, maar waar het Koninkrijk misschien wel iets aan kan doen, zoals de vervuiling die van het land in de zee terecht komt”, aldus Paul Stokkermans, directeur van Carmabi.

Carmabi is een stichting zonder winstoogmerk die sinds 1955 actief is op het eiland Curaçao. De organisatie begon als marien-biologisch onderzoeksinstituut, maar is zich in de loop der jaren ook gaan richten op het beheer van natuurparken en natuur- en milieueducatie. De organisatie bestaat nu uit 5 afdelingen:

Wetenschappelijk onderzoek,

Beheer van terrestrisch natuurparken,

Beheer van mariene natuurparken,

Natuur- en milieueducatie,

Ecologisch advies en consultancy aan derden.

Minister Jetten kreeg tijdens zijn bezoek een uitgebreide presentatie van Stokkermans en Hameete. “Tijdens de presentatie hebben we de minister uitgebreid kunnen informeren over de verschillende werkzaamheden die Carmabi op het eiland uitvoert, waaronder onderzoek en onderwijs”, zegt Hameete, “maar ook hebben we hem meer kunnen vertellen over de lokale milieuproblematiek waarmee we als eiland worden geconfronteerd, zoals het ontbreken van afvalwaterzuivering voor chemisch afvalwater, de rioolproblematiek en de gevolgen van overbevissing op ons koraal-ecosysteem. Met dit bezoek wordt duidelijk gemaakt dat de wil om te komen tot een samenwerking, om onze uitdagingen op het gebied van klimaat, milieu en energie het hoofd te bieden, een gevolg krijgt.”

Na de presentatie kreeg de delegatie een rondleiding over het terrein van Carmabi waarbij de Minister een bezoek bracht aan het Research Center, Marine Education Center (MEC) en de bibliotheek. Aan het eind van het bezoek kreeg de minister het stripboek ‘Coral Heroes’ mee, dat geschreven is in het Nederlands en Papiamentu.

De Minister bezocht, voordat hij naar Aruba afreisde, Bonaire, waar hij onder meer door de Mangrove Maniacs en de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) door het mangrovebos van Bonaire werd begeleid. “Als DCNA vinden we het geweldig om te zien dat de minister meerdere Nederlandse Caribische eilanden bezoekt om de verschillen in onder andere cultuur, problematiek en behoeften te begrijpen. We ondersteunen de oproep van de Minister tot samenwerking binnen het Koninkrijk”, zegt Nina, beleidsadviseur van DCNA.

Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy visits the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI)

On Tuesday May 16th, 2023, the Minister for Climate and Energy, Drs. Rob Jetten, and his delegation visited the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI) on Curaçao. Here, he was welcomed by Paul Stokkermans (director of CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Head Nature and Environment Education of CARMABI), and Nina Zander (Policy Advisor of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA). Mr. Stokkermans and Mr. Hametee introduced the Minister and his delegation to CARMABI – both through a presentation and a tour of the CARMABI-building, showcasing all the important work being executed there.

The Minister for Climate and Energy, Drs. Rob Jetten, has co-hosted the Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference on Aruba from the 10th to the 12th of May. After the conference on Aruba, the Minister and delegation travelled to Curaçao. On Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, the Minister and his delegation visited the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity foundation (CARMABI) on Curaçao, where they were welcomed by Paul Stokkermans (director of CARMABI), Cor Hameete (Head Nature and Environment Education of CARMABI) and Nina Zander (Policy Advisor for the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – DCNA).

The visit focused on the impact of climate issues on Curaçao. “There are several local environmental problems that are too big for the islands, but that the Kingdom might be able to help with, such as the pollution that travels from land into the sea,” said Paul Stokkermans, director of Carmabi.

Carmabi is a non-profit foundation that has been active on the island of Curaçao since 1955. The organization started as a marine biological research institute, but over the years it has also started to focus on the conservation of nature parks and nature and environmental education. The organization consists of five parts:

Research;

Management of terrestrial parks;

Management of marine parks;

Nature and environmental education;

Ecological advice and consultancy to third parties.

During his visit, Minister Jetten received an extensive presentation from Stokkermans and Hameete. “During the presentation, we were able to inform the Minister in detail about the various work Carmabi is executing on the island, such as research and education,” says Hameete, “but we were also able to tell him more about the local environmental problems we face as an island, such as the lack of wastewater treatment for chemical wastewater, the sewage problem, and the effects of overfishing on our coral ecosystem. This visit demonstrates a commitment to working together to address our climate, environmental, and energy challenges.”

After the presentation, the delegation was given a tour of the Carmabi site during which the Minister visited the Research Center, Marine Education Center (MEC), and the library. At the end of the visit, the minister was given the comic book “Coral Heroes,” which is written in Dutch and Papiamentu.

Before traveling to Aruba, the Minister visited Bonaire, where, amongst others, he was escorted through Bonaire’s mangrove forest on May 9th, 2023, by the Mangrove Maniacs and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). “As DCNA, we think it is great to see the Minister visiting multiple Dutch Caribbean Islands to grasp the differences in culture, issues faced, and needs. We strongly support the Minister’s call for cooperation within The Kingdom” says Nina, DCNA’s Policy Advisor.