TCB together with Surround Vibe are announcing the next “Marshe di Rincon”

TCB in partnership with Surround Vibe are announcing the next Visitors Market titled “Marshe di Rincon” that is taking place this Sunday, May 28 th , 2023.

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, the Market in Rincon will feature local art, music, and food, with the aim of diversifying the tourism product, creating new experiences, and offering visitors an authentic experience that showcases the local culture.

TCB’s aim as part of its recovery plan is to create memorable authentic experiences for both locals, cruise/stay over visitors. Based on research, TCB has measured the need for an additional authentic market experience in Bonaire’s oldest village. Local entrepreneurs get the opportunity to share their local secrets and also be part of the benefits of this dynamic industry.

The Marshe di Rincon will take place this Sunday from 8am to 4pm at the corner of Kaya Rincon and Kaya Commerce.