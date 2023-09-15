CHATA elects Mimi Luttge as its new Chairperson for the upcoming year.

CHATA – Willemstad – September 14th 2023.

The Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday August 24th during which nine members were elected to serve on its eleven person Board of Directors with two remaining directors continuing in place having been elected to the Board in 2022.

On Wednesday September 13th CHATA held the first meeting of its new Board of Directors during which Mimi Luttge, General Manager of the LionsDive Beach Resort since August 2020, was elected by acclamation to the position of Chairperson. Mimi previously served on CHATA’s Board as its Treasurer and has been a director of CHATA since April 2021.

Rick Van Der Pluijm, the Head of TUI Dutch Caribbean, was re-elected as Vice Chairperson, also by acclamation. Rick has served on the Board of CHATA since early 2021.

Rolf Sprecher, the Senior Vice President of Operations, Lionstone Development, which owns and operates the Dreams, Sunscape and Zoetry resorts, was elected as Treasurer and Maylin Trenidad, the Managing Director of the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, was elected as Secretary to the Board, both by acclamation.

Rolf has been associated with Curaçao since 1996 and has served on CHATA’s Board on a number of occasions, most recently since early 2021. Maylin is a native of Curaçao and was appointed General Manager of the Renaissance Resort in 2007 and has served continuously on CHATA’s Board of Directors since 2016.

The Board welcomed Jonny Andersen, the CEO of Curaçao Airport Partners, and Jeroen Vliex, General Manager of the Blue Bay Curaçao Golf and Beach Resort, to their first Board of Directors meeting.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

