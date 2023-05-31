ADECK ta splika SER su ambishonnan i plannan pa futuro pa ku sektor di empresanan chikí i mediano

Willemstad, 30 di mei 2023 – Djabièrnè, dia 26 di mei último, Konseho Sosial-Ekonómiko (SER), representá pa su Direktor/Sekretario General i su konseheronan, a risibí hunta di direktiva temporal i e grupo di trabou di Adeck, e asosiashon ku ta sali na interes di empresanan chikí i mediano na Kòrsou. Durante e enkuentro aki e hunta di direktiva temporal a splika su ambishonnan i plannan pa futuro, den kua a enfoká riba e balor i nesesidat di un asosiashon di interes pa empresanan chikí i mediano na Kòrsou.

E enkuentro entre e asesornan di SER i di Adeck a tuma lugá den un ambiente konstruktivo i habrí kaminda ámbos partido a haña oportunidat amplio pa kompartí nan vishonnan i puntonan di bista. E hunta di direktiva temporal di Adeck a enfatisá ku e lo sigui enkaminá un proseso pa fortalesé empresanan chikí i mediano na Kòrsou i a suprayá e importansia di un grupo di interes fuerte i moderno ku ta representá bos di empresarionan chikí i mediano i defendé nan interesnan serka Gobièrnu i serka otro instansianan i órganonan relevante di pais.

SER a demostrá interes grandi den e plannan di Adeck i a rekonosé e papel krusial ku empresanan chikí i mediano tin den ekonomia di e isla. ,,Empresanan mikro, chikí i mediano ta wesu di lomba di nos ekonomia. Por lo tantu nan ta desempeñá un papel vital den kreashon di empleo, fomentá inovashon i kontribuí di e forma ei na un kresementu ekonómiko sostenibel.” Partidonan a akordá ku otro e importansia di un kooperashon estrecho pa por atendé di forma diligente i konstruktivo ku e retonan i oportunidatnan di empresanan chikí i mediano asina ei krea un ambiente empresarial favorabel pa Kòrsou.

Durante e reunion tambe a diskutí riba diferente tema, manera entre otro promoshon di e espíritu empresarial, mehorá akseso di e tipo di empresanan aki na finansiamentu, mehorá kompetitividat i promové sostenibilidat di operashonnan empresarial. Tambe a identifiká medidanan konkreto kon sigui reforsá posishon di empresanan chikí i mediano. Ámbos órgano ta desidido di sigui kontribuí positivamente na desaroyo i adelanto ekonómiko di Kòrsou i na realisashon di un ambiente empresarial favorabel i sano.

Riba potrèt:

Hunta di direktiva temporal i e grupo di trabou di Adeck, huntu ku konseheronan di SER, di robes pa drechi: Sr. N. Girigoria, Sr. M. George, Sr. J. Magdalena, Sr. G. Kabbara, Sr. G. Magdalena (Presidente), Sr. Raul Henriquez (Direktor / Sekretario General di SER ), Sra. S. Villarreal-Curial, Sra. D. Eustatius-Martis, Sr. M. van Rooij, Sra. B. Perquin, sinta di robes pa drechi.: Sra. I. Copra i Sra. M. Sboui-Racamy.

ADECK bespreekt ambities en toekomstplannen voor MKB-sector met SER

Willemstad, 30 mei 2023 – Op vrijdag 26 mei jongstleden heeft de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER), vertegenwoordigd door de Directeur/Algemeen Secretaris en de adviseurs van de SER, het bestuur en de werkgroep van Adeck, de belangenvereniging voor het midden- en kleinbedrijf van Curaçao, ontvangen. Tijdens dit bezoek zijn de ambities en toekomstplannen van het tijdelijke bestuur besproken, evenals het nut en de noodzaak van een belangenvereniging voor het midden- en kleinbedrijf van Curaçao.

De ontmoeting tussen de SER-adviseurs en Adeck vond plaats in een constructieve en open sfeer, waarbij beide partijen de gelegenheid hadden om hun visies en inzichten te delen. Het tijdelijke bestuur van Adeck presenteerde haar ambities en toekomstplannen, gericht op het versterken van het midden- en kleinbedrijf (MKB) van Curaçao. Ze benadrukten het belang van een sterke belangenvereniging om de stem van het MKB te vertegenwoordigen en hun belangen te behartigen bij de overheid en andere relevante instanties.

De SER toonde grote belangstelling voor de plannen van Adeck en erkende de cruciale rol van het MKB in de economie van het eiland. Het MKB speelt een essentiële rol in het scheppen van werkgelegenheid, het stimuleren van innovatie en het bevorderen van duurzame economische groei. Men was het eens over het belang van een nauwe samenwerking tussen de belangenvereniging en de overheid om de uitdagingen en kansen voor het MKB aan te pakken en een gunstig ondernemingsklimaat te scheppen.

Tijdens de bijeenkomst werden ook verschillende onderwerpen besproken, waaronder het bevorderen van ondernemerschap, het verbeteren van de toegang tot financiering voor het MKB, het versterken van de concurrentiepositie en het bevorderen van duurzaamheid in de bedrijfsvoering. Er werden waardevolle inzichten uitgewisseld en er werden concrete actiepunten geïdentificeerd om de positie van het MKB verder te versterken. Beide partijen zijn vastbesloten om een positieve bijdrage te leveren aan de economische ontwikkeling van Curaçao en het creëren van een gunstig ondernemingsklimaat voor het MKB.

Op de foto:

Het tijdelijke bestuur en de werkgroep van Adeck, de belangenvereniging voor het midden- en kleinbedrijf van Curacao, samen met de adviseurs van de SER, v.l.n.r. : dhr. N. Girigoria, dhr. M. George, dhr. J. Magdalena, dhr. G. Kabbara, dhr. G. Magdalena (Voorzitter), dhr. R. Henriquez (Directeur /Algemeen Secretaris van de SER), mw. S. Villarreal-Curial, mw. D. Eustatius-Martis, dhr. M. van Rooij, mw. B. Perquin, zittend v.l.n.r.: mw. I. Copra en mw. M. Sboui-Racamy.

ADECK discusses ambitions and future plans for SME sector with SER Curaçao

Willemstad, May 30, 2023 – On Friday, May 26, the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, represented by the Director/Secretary General and the advisors of the SER, received the board and working group of Adeck, the interest association for small and medium-sized enterprises of Curaçao. During this visit, the ambitions and future plans of the board were discussed, as well as the usefulness and necessity of an interest association for the small and medium-sized businesses of Curaçao.

The meeting between the SER advisors and Adeck took place in a constructive and open atmosphere, where both parties had the opportunity to share their visions and insights. Adeck’s board presented its ambitions and future plans, aimed at strengthening Curaçao’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). They stressed the importance of a strong interest group to represent the voice of SMEs and represent their interests to government and other relevant agencies.

The SER showed great interest in Adeck’s plans and recognized the crucial role of SMEs in the island’s economy. SMEs play a vital role in creating jobs, stimulating innovation and promoting sustainable economic growth. It was agreed on the importance of close cooperation between the interest association and the government to address the challenges and opportunities for SMEs and create a favorable business environment.

Several topics were also discussed during the meeting, including promoting entrepreneurship, improving access to finance for SMEs, enhancing competitiveness and promoting sustainability in business operations. Valuable insights were exchanged and concrete action points were identified to further strengthen the position of SMEs. Both parties are determ ined to make a positive contribution to the economic development of Curaçao and the creation of a favorable business climate for SMEs.

In the picture:

The temporary board and working group of Adeck, the interest association for small and medium-sized enterprises of Curacao, together with the advisors from SER, from left to right : Mr. N. Girigoria, Mr. M. George, Mr. J. Magdalena, Mr. G. Kabbara, Mr. G. Magdalena (Chairman), Mr. Raul Henriquez (Director/Secretary-General of the SER), Ms. S. Villarreal-Curial, Ms. D. Eustatius-Martis, Mr. M. van Rooij, Ms. B. Perquin, seated from left to right: Ms. I. Copra and Ms. M. Sboui-Racamy.