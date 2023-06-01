Sadora Jean Charles ta di 4 ganadó di Strea di Margaret

Willemstad – E di 4 rekonosmentu pa un hóben ambisioso, e Strea di Margaret, a bai durante di e di 20 Konferensia Annual di Liderasgo Femenino pa Sadora Jean Charles.

E Strea di Margaret ta un premio di stimulashon pa un hóben di den Karibe, entre 15 i 30 aña, sea femenino òf maskulino.

Ta pa stimulá i rekonosé un hóben ambisioso, ku ta preparando pa un futuro briante.

Ku e rekonosementu aki e hóben ta haña di e tim organisadó un mèntòr pa un aña.

Sadora ta ambisioso i determiná. El a nase na Port au Prince, Haiti, i ta úniko yu di su mayornan. Su mayornan a muda pa Kòrsou debí na situashon den nan pais i e a keda serka un tanta na Haiti kaminda el a yega te promé klas di skol sekundario.

Su tata a regla pa e reuní ku su mayornan na 2019. Aki el a kai den grupo 8 segun e sistema edukashonal na Kòrsou. E barera di idioma tabata un reto p’e pasobra e tabata papia unikamente kreyol i franses.

E tabata retá pa siña papiamentu i ingles pa por a sigui e lèsnan di eksamen final di skol básiko.

E tabata habrí pa siña i integrá maske ku e no tabata komprondé tur kos.

Su tata a invertí den lès adishonal i awor aki e ta na SKAI den V.S.B.O. PKL.

Sadora, apesar di tur reto den enseñansa ta deskribí su mes komo un hende positivo, ku gusta yuda otro hende, e stima skol i ke siña mas.

Su pensamentu ta ku nada no por par’é si e deseá di hasié.

Su ruta di bida a inspir’é pa yuda òf motivá hende di su mes nashonalidat i di Kòrsou.

E ta bisa ku e ke kompartí loke ku el a siña i e ke pasa loke e sa pa otro hende por ta mihó pa nan mes.

Su soño ta pa bira yùfrou na sea skol primario òf pa gruponan 1 i 2, pa por siña e generashon mas chikí.

E ta aktivo den e organisashon di skout AJMG Montagne i den iglesia kristian.

Sadora i su mayornan ta modelo pa kada un di nos. Nan ta inspirá kon famia ta promové abilidat i motivashon pa ta mihó.

E Strea di Margaret ta selebrashon na memoria di Margaret Justina-Janse (April 3, 1969 – July 19, 2019), un sostenedó leal di e Konferensia Anual di Liderasgo Femenino na Kòrsou ku a kuminsá na 2004.

Su sosten, enkurashamentu, vishon i dedikashon na éksito di e konferensianan ta sumamente apresiá.

Ta selebrá e energia ku el a laga atras ku e Strea di Margaret i ta konfia ku energia di e hóben rekonosé, lo stimulá otro hóben ambisioso.

Riba e potrèt por mira Sadora Jean Charles, ganadó 2023 di Strea di Margaret.

Sadora Jean Charles is de 4e Margaret Ster-winnaar

Willemstad – De vierde erkenning voor een ambitieuze jongere, de Margaret Star, ging dit jaar tijdens de 20e jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference naar Sadora Jean Charles.

De Margaret Ster is een stimuleringsprijs voor een jongere in het Caribisch gebied tussen de 15 en 30 jaar, man of vrouw.

Het is om een ambitieuze, leergierige jongere te stimuleren en te erkennen; die zich voorbereidt op een mooie toekomst.

Met deze prijs krijgt de jongere van het organiserende team een mentor naar keuze voor een jaar.

Sadora is een ambitieus meisje met veel vastberadenheid. Ze werd geboren in Port of Prince, Haïti, en is het enige kind van haar moeder en vader. Haar ouders verhuisden vanwege de situatie in haar land naar Curaçao, terwijl zij bij haar tante in Haïti verbleef. In Haïti bereikte ze de eerste klas van de middelbare school. Haar vader regelde dat ze in 2019 met hen herenigd werd.

Ze kwam in groep 8 van het Curaçaose onderwijssysteem terecht. De taalbarrière was een uitdaging voor haar aangezien ze alleen Creools en Frans sprak.

Ze werd uitgedaagd om de talen Papiamentu en Nederlands te leren en de lessen te volgen om aan het einde van het schooljaar het basisschoolexamen te kunnen doen.

Ondanks dat ze de taal op dat moment nog niet volledig verstond, stond ze open om te leren en te integreren. Haar vader investeerde in bijlessen en nu zit ze in V.S.B.O. PKL bij SKAI.

Sadora beschrijft zichzelf, ondanks alle uitdagingen in het onderwijs, als een positief persoon, die graag anderen helpt, van school houdt en graag meer wil leren.

Ze heeft de mentaliteit dat ‘niets me kan stoppen als ik de wil heb’.

Haar reis heeft haar geïnspireerd om ook andere mensen van haar nationaliteit en van Curaçao te helpen of te motiveren.

Ze zegt: “Ik wil delen wat ik heb geleerd, en ik geef het door aan anderen om het beste uit zichzelf te halen”.

Haar grootste droom is om peuter- of kleuterleidster te worden om de jonge generatie les te geven.

Ze is ook een actieve scout in AJMG Montagne en in de christelijke kerk.

Sadora en haar ouders zijn modellen voor ieder van ons. Het inspireert ook hoe het gezin het vermogen en de motivatie verbetert om voor het beste te werken.

De Margaret Ster is de viering van de nagedachtenis van Margaret Justina-Janse (3 april 1969 – 19 juli 2019), een trouwe supporter van de jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference die in 2004 begon op Curaçao. Haar steun, aanmoediging, visie en toewijding aan het succes van de conferenties worden zeer gewaardeerd.

We vieren de energie die ze achterliet door haar te herdenken met de Margaret Ster en erop te vertrouwen dat de energie van de herkende jongere een stimulans zal zijn voor andere ambitieuze jonge mensen.

Op de foto Sadora Jean Charles, de Margaret Ster-winnaar van 2023.

Sadora Jean Charles is the 4th Margaret Star Winner

Willemstad – The fourth recognition for an ambitious young person, the Margaret Star, went this year during the 20th Annual Female Leadership Conference to Sadora Jean Charles.

The Margaret Star is a stimulation prize for a young person in the Caribbean between 15 and 30 years old, male or female.

It is to stimulate and recognize an ambitious young person, eager to learn; who is preparing for a bright future.

With this award, the young person will get from the organizing team a mentor of his or her choice for one year.

Sadora is an ambitious girl with a lot of determination. She was born in Port of Prince, Haiti, and is the only child of her mother and father. Her parents moved to Curaçao due to the situation in her country, while she stayed in Haiti with her aunt.

In Haiti, she reached the first grade of secondary school.

Her father arranged for her to reunite with them in 2019. She ended up in group 8 in the Curaçao education system. The language barrier was a challenge for her as she spoke only Creole and French.

She was challenged to learn the languages Papiamentu and Dutch and follow the lessons to perform the primary school exam at the end of the school year.

Despite not fully understanding the language at that time, she was open to learning and integrating.

Her father invested in extra classes and she now is in V.S.B.O. PKL at SKAI.

Sadora, despite all the challenges in education, describes herself as a positive person, who likes to help others, loves school, and is eager to learn more.

She has the mindset that nothing can stop me if I have the will to.

Her journey has inspired her to also help or motivate other people of her nationality and from Curaçao.

She says: “I want to share what I have learned, and I pass it on to others to get the best out of themselves”.

Her biggest dream is to become a toddler or kindergarten teacher to teach the young generation.

She is also an active scout in AJMG Montagne and in the Christian church.

Sadora and her parents are models for each of us. It also inspires how family improves the ability and motivation to work for the best.

The Margaret Star is the celebration of the memory of Margaret Justina-Janse (April 3, 1969 – July 19, 2019), a loyal supporter of the Annual Female Leadership Conference that started in 2004 in Curaçao.

Her support, encouragement, vision, and dedication to the success of the conferences are highly appreciated.

We celebrate the energy she left behind by remembering her with the Margaret Star and trusting that the energy of the young person recognized will be a stimulus for other ambitious young people.

On the picture Sadora Jean Charles, the 2023 Margaret Star Winner.