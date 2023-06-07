June 7, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Investigation into an ill-treatment in Dutch Quarter

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

KPSM Department of Communication
Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

Police Press release: Philipsburg, June 05 th, 2023

Investigation into an ill-treatment in Dutch Quarter

`On Monday June, 05th, Police Central dispatch received a call about a possible arm robbery at a supermarket located in the Dutch Quarter area. In response to this 911 call, a patrol unit was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arriving in the area, the patrol officers observed a possible suspect fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. The suspect was then taken to the police headquarters in Philipsburg pending further investigation. Later it was discovered that the owner of the restaurant near a supermarket in Dutch Quarter was ill-treated, during an argument by one of his clients. Because of his injuries the restaurant owner had to be transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Djadumingo na Mambo beach polis mester a bai pa atende ku damita ku tabata komporta foi ordu. (Video)

REDAKSHON 0

Exploshon hopi fuerte den un vivienda na nijmegen Ulanda.

REDAKSHON 0

ORV a entregá diploma na 9 agente èkstra ordinario di Douane Kòrsou

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: