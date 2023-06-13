‘Parlamentario Mercelina (PNP) ta habri mas oportunidat i un bos pa Kòrsou den Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA)’



Willemstad, Curaçao – Senador di Eerste Kamer pa D66, Boris Dittrich ta introdusi Miembro di Parlamento pa PNP, Gwendell Mercelina Jr. pa representá Kòrsou den e plataforma internashonal di Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

Boris Dittrich ta un politiko, abogado, aktivista di derecho humano i outor di Hulanda. For di 1994 pa 2006, Dittrich tabata miembro di Tweede Kamer pa e partido Democraten 66 (D66) unda el a sirbi tambe komo lider di partido i frakshon for di 2003 te ku 2006. Den parlamento el a enfoká riba derechonan humano, imigrashon, maneho di asilo, hustisia, i derechonan di LGBT. Dittrich a biba tambe na Merka, unda el a traha komo direktor di abogasia pa e departamentu Minoria Seksual di Human Rights Watch na New York. For di yüni 2019 ta miembro di Eerste Kamer der Staten-Generaal pa Democraten 66 (D66).

Dittrich ta di opinion ku Mercelina su vishon i kompromiso fuerte pa promové igualdat di genero, proteha e estado di derecho, demokrasia, medio ambiente, kambio di klima i otro topikonan importante riba un skala global, ta hasi Mercelina e parlamentario apto pa representá Kòrsou su miembresía den e organisashon prestigioso aki.

PGA ta un ret global di mas ku 1,300 parlamentario for di alrededor 140 pais ku ta dediká pa promové pas, demokrasia, derecho humano i e estado di derecho. E organisashon ta yuda parlamentarionan traha hunto pa trata ku e desafionan mas urgente di mundu i pa promové desaroyo sostenibel.

“Mi ta sintimi honrá pa keda introdusí na Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) pa senador i legendario Boris Dittrich.” Mercelina a bisa. ”Mi ta entusiasmá ku e oportunidat pa traha hunto ku hende ku tin e mesun pensamentu pa promové kambio positivo i hasi un impakto bèrdadero den bida di hende mundialmente.”

Mercelina su invershonnan den fortifiká Kòrsou su ròl den IPKO (Interparlamentair Koninkrijksoverleg), region i internashonalmente ta duna fruta ora bo mira oportunidatnan asinaki presentá ku ta amplia e oportunidatnan, bos i representashon di Kòrsou. Ku su ròl komo representante di pueblo den kuadro di diplomasia parlamentario e lo sigui asistí eventonan di PGA i traha hunto ku otro parlamentarionan pa promové kambionan positivo.

Banda di e representashon den Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), Mercelina ta ko-fundado di Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC), e ta embahador di One Young World i Island Innovation kual ta un prestashon úniko global di un Yu di Kòrsou.

___________________

NEDERLANDS

‘Parlementslid Mercelina (PNP) opent meer kansen en een stem voor Curaçao in Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA)’



Willemstad, Curaçao – Senator van de Eerste Kamer voor D66, Boris Dittrich, introduceert parlementslid van de PNP, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., om Curaçao te vertegenwoordigen in de internationale platform van Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

Boris Dittrich is een politicus, advocaat, mensenrechtenactivist en auteur uit Nederland. Van 1994 tot 2006 was Dittrich lid van de Tweede Kamer voor de Democraten 66 (D66), waar hij ook partijleider en fractievoorzitter was van 2003 tot 2006. In het parlement richtte hij zich op mensenrechten, immigratie, asielbeleid, justitie en LGBT-rechten. Dittrich woonde ook in de Verenigde Staten, waar hij werkte als advocatendirecteur voor het departement van Seksuele Minderheden bij Human Rights Watch in New York. Vanaf juni 2019 is hij lid van de Eerste Kamer der Staten-Generaal voor Democraten 66 (D66).

Dittrich is van mening dat Mercelina’s visie en sterke toewijding om gendergelijkheid, de rechtsstaat, democratie, milieu, klimaatverandering en andere belangrijke onderwerpen op mondiale schaal te bevorderen, Mercelina een geschikte parlementariër maakt om Curaçao te vertegenwoordigen in deze prestigieuze organisatie.

PGA is een wereldwijd netwerk van meer dan 1.300 parlementariërs uit ongeveer 140 landen die zich inzetten voor bevordering van vrede, democratie, mensenrechten en de rechtsstaat. De organisatie helpt parlementariërs samen te werken om de meest dringende uitdagingen van de wereld aan te pakken en duurzame ontwikkeling te bevorderen.

“Ik voel me vereerd om te worden geïntroduceerd bij Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) door de senator en legendarische Boris Dittrich”, zei Mercelina. “Ik ben enthousiast over de mogelijkheid om samen te werken met mensen die dezelfde gedachten hebben om positieve veranderingen te brengen en een echte impact te hebben op het leven van mensen wereldwijd.”

Mercelina’s investering in het versterken van de rol van Curaçao in IPKO (Interparlamentair Koninkrijksoverleg), regionaal en internationaal zal vruchten afwerpen als de kansen worden benut om de mogelijkheden, kennis en vertegenwoordiging van Curaçao te vergroten. Met zijn rol als vertegenwoordiger van het volk in het kader van parlementaire diplomatie, zal hij doorgaan met het bijwonen van evenementen van PGA en samenwerken met andere parlementsleden om positieve veranderingen te bevorderen.

Naast zijn vertegenwoordiging in Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) is Mercelina mede-oprichter van het Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC), ambassadeur van One Young World en Island Innovation, een uniek wereldwijd voorbeeld van Curaçao.

_______________

ENGLISH



‘Parliamentarian Mercelina (PNP) opens more opportunities and a voice for Curaçao in Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA)’



Willemstad, Curaçao – Senator of the Dutch Senate for D66, Boris Dittrich, introduces Member of Parliament for the PNP, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., to represent Curaçao in the international platform of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

Boris Dittrich is a politician, lawyer, human rights activist, and author from the Netherlands. From 1994 to 2006, Dittrich was a member of the House of Representatives for the Democrats 66 (D66) party, where he also served as party leader and faction chairman from 2003 to 2006. In parliament, he focused on human rights, immigration, asylum policy, justice, and LGBT rights. Dittrich also lived in the United States, where he worked as an advocacy director for the Department of Sexual Minorities at Human Rights Watch in New York. Since June 2019, he has been a member of the Dutch Senate for Democrats 66 (D66).

Dittrich believes that Mercelina’s vision and strong commitment to promoting gender equality, the rule of law, democracy, the environment, climate change, and other important issues on a global scale make Mercelina a suitable parliamentarian to represent Curaçao in this prestigious organization.

PGA is a global network of over 1,300 parliamentarians from around 140 countries dedicated to promoting peace, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The organization helps parliamentarians work together to tackle the world’s most urgent challenges and promote sustainable development.

“I feel honored to be introduced to Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) by the senator and legendary Boris Dittrich,” said Mercelina. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with people who have the same thoughts to promote positive changes and have a real impact on the lives of people worldwide.”

Mercelina’s investment in strengthening Curacao’s role in IPKO, both regionally and internationally, will bear fruit if the opportunities are seized to increase Curacao’s possibilities, knowledge, and representation. With his role as the representative of the people in parliamentary diplomacy, he will continue to attend PGA events and work with other parliamentarians to promote positive changes.

Besides his representation in Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), Mercelina is also a co-founder of the Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC), and ambassador of One Young World and Island Innovation – a unique global example of Curaçao.

