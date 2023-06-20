SER ta haña presentashon riba introdukshon di florin karibense

Willemstad, 20 di yüni 2023 – E ekipo di banko sentral di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten (CBCS), ku ta enkargá ku e proyekto di introdukshon di florin karibense, a tene, djabièrnè 16 di yüni último, un presentashon na Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) riba introdukshon di florin karibense, ku tur probabilidat lo tuma lugá den e di tres kuartal di 2024.

Na momento ku Kòrsou i Sint Maarten a atkerí e status di pais outónomo den Reino Ulandes dia 10 di òktober 2010, e Areglonan di Estado di Kòrsou (artíkulo 88) i di Sint Maarten (artíkulo 100) ta stipulá ku lo tin un supervisor (CBCS) pa kontrolnan monetario, finansiero i di integridat.

En kuantu e banko sentral kompartí i su kuadro normativo pertinente, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten a yega, inisialmente, dia 26 di novèmber 2008, na akuerdonan di prinsipio ku posteriormente, durante e reformanan konstitushonal, a ser konsagrá den e Statutonan di Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten. Esakinan tin komo puntonan klave: establesimentu di un banko sentral komun komo entidat hurídiko públiko, kreashon di un union monetario i un moneda komun ku ta basá riba un kambio fiho ku dòler estadounidense.

Statutonan di banko sentral ta preskribí den artíkulo 1 ku florin karibense lo ta e moneda ofisial di e dos paisnan i ku CBCS lo ta e entidat enkargá pa fiha e tipo di kambio ofisial di divisa, teniendo na kuenta e balor di florin karibense (artíkulo 9).

Entre otro e debate riba posibel “dolarisashon” a retrasá introdukshon di florin karibense. Sin embargo, aktualmente e atenshon ta fihá riba aplikashon di e kambio monetario importante aki.

E presentashon ku e ekipo di CBCS a tene na SER, komo e órgano konsultivo i di konseho di gobièrnu i di parlamento di Kòrsou, ta un paso importante den preparashon di introdukshon di florin karibense ya ku e ta garantisá transparensia i kompromiso di interlokutornan sosial, ku na su debido tempu lo por kondusí na un kresementu ekonómiko inklusivo i sostenibel. Opteniendo posibel respaldo di SER, e ekipo di CBCS posiblemente lo por sigui enkaminá un transishon responsabel i satisfaktorio na e moneda nobo ku na su turno lo por kontribuí na fomentá stabilidat ekonómiko i prosperidat den e union monetario.

SER krijgt presentatie over invoering Caribische gulden

Willemstad, 20 juni 2023 – Het projectteam Caribische Gulden van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft afgelopen vrijdag 16 juni 2023 een presentatie gegeven aan de Sociaal Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao over de geplande invoering van de Caribische Gulden, vermoedelijk in het derde kwartaal van 2024.

Bij de verkrijging van de landstatus van Curaçao en Sint Maarten binnen het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden op 10 oktober 2010, bepalen de staatsregelingen van Curaçao (artikel 88) en Sint Maarten (artikel 100) dat er één toezichthouder (de CBCS) zal zijn voor monetaire, financiële en integriteitscontroles.

Over de gezamenlijke centrale bank en relevante regelgeving hebben Curaçao en Sint Maarten op 26 november 2008 principeafspraken gemaakt, die vervolgens tijdens de staatkundige hervormingen zijn vastgelegd in het Statuut van de Centrale Bank voor Curaçao en Sint Maarten. Kernpunten zijn: de oprichting van een gemeenschappelijke centrale bank als publiekrechtelijk rechtspersoon en de vorming van één valutagebied met een gemeenschappelijke munt met een vaste wisselkoers ten opzichte van de Amerikaanse dollar.

Het Statuut van de Centrale Bank bepaalt dat de Caribische gulden de officiële munteenheid van de landen wordt (artikel 1) en dat de CBCS de bevoegdheid heeft om officiële wisselkoersen voor buitenlandse valuta vast te stellen, rekening houdend met de waarde van de Caribische gulden (artikel 9).

Onder andere de discussie over mogelijke “dollarisering” heeft de invoering van de Caribische gulden vertraagd. De focus ligt nu echter op de implementatie van deze belangrijke monetaire verandering.

De presentatie van het Projectteam Caribische Gulden aan de SER van Curaçao is een belangrijke stap in de voorbereiding op de geplande invoering van de Caribische gulden, omdat het zorgt voor transparantie, betrokkenheid van sociale partners en inclusieve, duurzame economische groei. Door mogelijk de goedkeuring van de SER te verkrijgen, kan het projectteam de weg vrijmaken voor een soepele en succesvolle overgang naar de nieuwe munt, die op zijn beurt kan bijdragen aan economische stabiliteit en welvaart in de monetaire unie.

SER receives presentation on introduction of Caribbean Guilder

Willemstad, June 20, 2023 – The Caribbean Guilder Project Team of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) gave a presentation to the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao last Friday, June 16, 2023, on the planned introduction of the Caribbean Guilder, presumably in the third quarter of 2024.

Upon Curaçao and Sint Maarten’s acquisition of country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010, both constitutions of Curaçao (Article 88) and Sint Maarten (Article 100) stipulate that there will be one supervisor (the CBCS) for monetary, financial and integrity controls.

Regarding the joint central bank and relevant regulations, Curaçao and Sint Maarten made agreements in principle on November 26, 2008, which were subsequently enshrined, during the constitutional reforms, in the Central Bank Statute for Curaçao and Sint Maarten. They have as key points: the establishment of a common central bank as a public legal entity, and the creation of a single currency area with a common currency in a fixed exchange rate relationship to the U.S. dollar.

The Central Bank Statute provides that the Caribbean guilder will be the official currency of the Countries (Article 1) and that the CBCS has the authority to set official exchange rates for foreign exchange, taking into account the value of the Caribbean guilder (Article 9).

Among other things, discussion of possible “dollarization” has delayed the introduction of the Caribbean guilder. However, the focus is now on the implementation of this important monetary change.

The presentation of the Caribbean Guilder Project Team to the SER of Curaçao is an important step in preparing for the planned introduction of the Caribbean Guilder as it ensures transparency, engagement of social partners, and inclusive, sustainable economic growth. By possibly securing the SER’s endorsement, the project team can pave the way for a smooth and successful transition to the new currency, which in turn, can help foster economic stability and prosperity in the monetary union.