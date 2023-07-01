MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO APELASHON URGENTE PA NO BULA KU DRONES DURANTE FESTIVAL HAK’É

Willemstad – Outoridat di Aviashon Sivil di Kòrsou huntu ku Havenmeester ta hasi un apelashon serio na tur usuario di drones pa no bula drones den área di Hato Airport, durante e aktividatnan di Festival Hak’e riba dianan 30 di yüni 2023 i 1 di yüli 2023.

E motibu di e medida aki ta pa garantisá seguridat di trafiko di avionnan ku ta usando nos aeropuerto, i tur persona ku lo bishitá e aktividat aki, mirando ku lo tin basta artista konosí ku lo presentá. Un ‘drone’ por eksperensiá un mal funshonamentu i kai den públiko. Ta antisipá ku tin un kantidat grandi di persona ta bishita e aktividatnan i e peliger tei ku si, pa un òf otro motibu e ‘drone’ kai, e por kousa daño na hende i material.

Tur esaki ta pa garantisa seguridat di aviashon i seguridat di esnan ku ta bishitá e gran evento di Festival di Hak’é Curaçao 2023.

Dringend verzoek om niet met drones te vliegen tijdens de activiteiten van Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023

Willemstad – Om de veiligheid van het luchtverkeer en het publiek niet in gevaar te brengen worden drone gebruikers dringend verzocht niet met drones te vliegen in de buurt van de Luchthaven Hato, gedurende de activiteiten van Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023, op 30 juni 2023 en 1 juli 2023.

De reden hiervan is om de veiligheid van het luchtverkeer rondom Hato en ook de veiligheid van alle bezoekers te kunnen garanderen gezien het feit dat er vele bekende artiesten zijn die zullen optreden. Een drone kan een storing ervaren en kan dus in het publiek neerstorten. Vanwege de grote verwachte opkomst gedurende deze activiteiten bestaat er een gevaar dat indien door een of andere reden een drone neerstort, schade kan veroorzaakt kan worden aan mens en materieel.

Dit alles is om de veiligheid van de luchtvaart en van het publiek te kunnen garanderen gedurende het grote evenement van Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023.

Urgent request not to fly drones during the activities of Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023

Willemstad – In order not to endanger the safety of air traffic and the public, drone users are urgently requested not to fly drones in Hato Airport area, during the activities of Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023, on 30 June 2023 and 01 July 2023.

The reason for this is to guarantee the safety of all aircraft making use of the airport and of all visitors given that there are many well-known artists who will be performing. A drone can experience a malfunction and thus crash into the public. Due to the large expected turnout during these activities, there is a danger that if a drone crashes for one reason or another, damage can be caused to people and equipment.

This is to guarantee aviation safety and safety of everyone visiting the big event of Hak’e Festival Curaçao 2023.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Skype

