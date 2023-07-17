272.870 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou durante e promé 6 lunanan di 2023

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di yüli 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 272.870 turista di estadia entre luna di yanüari i yüni 2023. Esaki ta representá un kresementu di 20% kompará ku e mesun periodo na 2022 na momentu ku 227.553 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Anteriormente, CTB a indiká ku e meta pa 2023 ta pa yega 525.000 turista di estadia. E promé seis lunanan ta mustra klaramente ku e kantidat di turista di estadia ku nos ta risibiendo ta bayendo den bon direkshon pa logra e meta stipulá pa e aña aki. Te ku e momentunan aki, kada luna ta surpasando e meta mensual stipulá pa nos bula mei mion turista di estadia pa promé biaha den historia. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon mensual di 2023 kompará ku e meta mensual i e kantidat di bishitantenan risibí aña pasá.

Kantidat di turista di estadia pa kada region na yüni 2023

Un total di 44.370 turista di estadia a keda risibí na luna di yüni 2023 kual ta un kresementu di 18% kompará ku yüni 2022. E kaida antisipá di region di Europa a keda registrá na luna di yüni ku 8% ménos turista. CTB a registrá un total di 13.804 turista hulandes na yüni, aña pasá Kòrsou a risibí 14.796 turista hulandes kual ta un bahada di 7%. E kantidat di turista for di region di Nort Amérika a registrá un kresementu di 45%. Total 14.281 turista Norte amerikano a keda risibí di kua 13.071 ta residente di Merka. Ta e promé biaha den historia ku CTB ta registrá 13 mil turista di estadia den un solo luna for di Merka.

Ademas tin un kresementu supstansial den e kantidat di turista risibí for di Sur Amérika, registrando 41% kresementu den kantidat di bishitante. Region di Karibe tambe ta mustra kresementu, registrando 45% mas bishitante kompará ku aña pasá. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e kantidat total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E paisnan den tòp 5

Huntu e paisnan den tòp 5 na luna di yüni 2023 a representá 76% den e kantidat total di turista di estadia risibí. CTB ta mira un bahada den kantidat di turista di estadia for di Hulanda, komo konsekuensia di e bahada den kantidat di stul for di e merkado hulandes, sinembargo dor di e diversifikashon kaminda otro merkadonan prinsipal ta presta di forma espektakular esaki ta sòru pa e prestashon total ta positivo. Aunke a registrá ménos turista hulandes na luna di yüni 2023, CTB ta raportá ku e kantidat di turista registrá for di Hulanda ta similar kompará ku yüni 2019, na momentu ku 13.082 turista hulandes a keda risibí. For di Merka nos a registrá 36% mas turista kompará ku yüni 2022. Un di e motibunan prinsipal pa e oumento aki ta e bon kolaborashon entre sektor públiko i privá den promoshon di Kòrsou na Merka. Ademas for di 6 di aprel último e kantidat di buelo di JetBlue for di JFK tambe a oumentá. E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e tòp 5 paisnan inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Akomodashon, kantidat di anochi averahe i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a keda un averahe di 7.9 anochi riba nos pais. Di tur e turistanan, un total di 61% a keda den un resort hotel. Hopi di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na yüni ta den e edat di 25 – 44 (40%) miéntras 32% ta entre e edat di 45 – 64. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na yüni 2023.

Prestashon turismo krusero

Tabatin 8 barku krusero i 18.436 turista krusero na yüni. Aña pasá yüni, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 9 barku krusero i 29.808 turista krusero.

272,870 stayover visitors in first 6 months of 2023

WILLEMSTAD – July 17, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 272,870 stayover visitors from January through June 2023, representing a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2022, when 227,553 tourists visited Curaçao. Previously CTB indicated its stayover target for 2023 was to reach 525,000 stayover arrivals. The first six months clearly shows that stayover arrivals are in the right direction to achieve the yearly target. So far, each month surpassed its monthly target to cross the half million stayover arrivals mark for the first time in history. The image below shows the monthly performance of 2023 compared to the monthly target and last year’s arrivals.

Stayover arrivals by region June 2023:

CTB welcomed 44,370 stayover arrivals in June 2023, an 18% increase compared to June 2022. The anticipated fall from the European region is recorded in June with 8% less arrivals. CTB recorded a total of 13,804 Dutch visitors in June, last year the arrivals from the Netherlands was registered at 14,796 visitors, a 7% decrease.

The tourist arrivals from the North American region increased by 45%. In total 14,281 North American visitors were recorded, of which 13,071 are residents from the United States of America. It is the first time in history that CTB recorded 13 thousand stayover visitors in a single month from the USA.

There is also a substantial rise in visitor arrivals out of South America, as the CTB reports a 41% growth in arrivals. The Caribbean region also shows growth, recording 45% more visitors than last year.

The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries’ market share in arrivals for June 2023 was 76%. CTB sees a decline in stayover arrivals out of the Netherlands, this is the impact of having less seat capacity out of the Dutch market, however the diversification of having other top countries performing spectacular is holding an overall positive performance. Despite of recording less Dutch visitors in June 2023, CTB reports that arrivals from Holland are similar compared to June 2019, when we recorded 13,082 Dutch visitors. Out of the USA we have recorded 36% more visitors compared to June 2022. One of the main reasons of this increase is the great collaboration between the public and private sector promoting Curaçao in the United States of America. In addition, the increase in service out of JFK with JetBlue is also effective as of April 6th. The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Accommodation, average nights, and demographics:

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 7.9 nights on average in Curaçao. Sixty-one percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. Many of the visitors who travelled in June are between 25 and 44 years old (40%) and 45 and 64 years old (32%). The images below illustrate the accommodation and demographics of the tourists who travelled to Curaçao in June 2023.

Cruise data:

There were 8 cruise ship calls and 18,436 cruise visitors in June, this year.

Last year, Curaçao Ports Authority reported 9 cruise ship calls and 29,808 cruise passengers.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

