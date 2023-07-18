Government of Sint Maarten

The approval of Little Key Nature Park marks a substantial milestone with profound implications.

It ensures the preservation of diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass beds, and nesting areas, safeguarding the rich biodiversity they harbor.

This decision demonstrates The Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran’s and the team at Ministry of VROMI’s strong commitment to environmental conservation and the delicate balance between development and ecological values.

Furthermore, the establishment of the park aligns with sustainable development principles, prioritizing the long-term well-being of the environment.

See the infographic below that tells us the importance of preserving the islet called “Little Key”.

