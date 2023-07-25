Government of Sint Maarten

** Ministry of VROMI collaborates with contractors to successfully resolve Dutch Quarter community’s drainage issue. **

Following a complaint from residents about a damaged drainage pit cover on A.Th.Illidge Road, a site visit revealed debris obstructing the water flow, causing overflow onto the main road.

Urgently addressing the hazard, the Ministry engaged an experienced contractor to construct a reinforced concrete pit cover and clear the debris. The project’s swift completion ensures safety for traffic and pedestrians, preventing future blockages and enhancing the community’s infrastructure.

The Ministry of VROMI expresses gratitude to residents for their cooperation and the dedicated work of the contractors involved.

