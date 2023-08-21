Registrashon a habri pa e kompetensia “Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award” organisá pa JCI Dutch Caribbean.

Willemstad – JCI Dutch Caribbean ta orguyoso di anunsiá lansamentu di e kompetensia “Creative Young Entrepreneurs Awards (CYE)”. Un oportunidat eksepshonal pa empresarionan establesé na nos islanan, den kualke fase di nan negoshi. E kompetensia aki, ta selebrá inovadónan vishonario ku pa media di idea kreativo ta trese kambio positivo den nan industria.

Registrashon pa CYE ta habri te ku 15 di sèptèmber próksimo. Esaki ta pa empresario hoben kla pa demostrá e kreatividat den nan empresa. E kompetensia aki ta suprayá JCI Dutch Caribbean su kompromiso relashoná desaroyo di hende hoben. Esaki dor di ofresé un eksperensha kompletu ku ta kombina rekonosementu ku desaroyo di abilidatnan vital pa un empresario. Tur partisipante na e kompetensia ta haña akseso grátis na e dia di training ku lo tuma luga dia 16 di sèptèmber proksimo. E dia di training aki ta su meta ta pa refina abilidatnan empresarial i stimulá inovashon.

JCI ta un abreviashon di Junior Chamber International. Riba nos isla nan, JCI ta representá pa JCI Dutch Caribbean, kual na su turno tin organisashon lokal afiliá na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten. Den JCI hende hoben entre 18 pa 40 aña ta desaroyá nan mes pa bira lider hoben emprendedor. “Lansamentu di CYE ta refleho di nos dedikashon pa selebrá kreatividat i stimulá kresementu.” esaki segun Shakira Albertoe, presidente di JCI Dutch Caribbean.

Registrashon pa e kompetensia ta kosta $115 o 200 florin i ta inkluí e dia di training, un pitch workshop pa e finalistanan i un oportunidat remarkabel: e ganadó ta gana un biahe pa Suiza kaminda e lo kompetí pa gana un premio kèsh di $10.000,-. Ademas e lo gana un programa esklusivo di coaching.

JCI Dutch Caribbean ta gradisí su partnernan OX and Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, BearingPoint, APC, CBCS i BTP pa yuda hasi proyekto Creative Young Entrepreneur posibel.

Pa sa mas di Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award of registrashon, bishita nos wèpsait https://www.jcidc-cye.com/. Por tuma kontakto ku nos team tambe na cye.jcidc@gmail.com of +5999 6678407.

The registration for the competition Creative Young Entrepreneur Award of JCI Dutch Caribbean is now open.

Willemstad – JCI Dutch Caribbean proudly announces the launch of the competition the Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award, an exceptional opportunity for emerging and established entrepreneurs in Dutch Caribbean. This prestigious competition celebrates visionary innovators who are reshaping industries with their creative ideas.

Registration is now open until September 15th, 2023, for young entrepreneurs eager to showcase the creativity within their business. The award underscores JCI Dutch Caribbean’s commitment to nurturing talent by offering a comprehensive experience that combines recognition with vital skills enhancement. Participants gain free access to a Training Day on September 16th, 2023, featuring expert-led sessions and interactive workshops. This day-long event aims to refine entrepreneurial skills, stimulate innovation, and cultivate business acumen.

JCI is short for Junior Chamber International. On our islands JCI is represented by the National Organization, JCI Dutch Caribbean with its affiliated local organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Sint Maarten. In JCI young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years develop themselves in becoming enterprising young leaders. “Launching the Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award reflects our dedication to celebrating creativity and fostering practical growth,” stated Shakira Albertoe, 2023 President of JCI Dutch Caribbean.

Registration for the competition is $115 or 200 guilders and encompasses the Training Day, Pitching Workshop for finalists, and a remarkable opportunity: the winner earns a trip to Switzerland to compete for a $10,000 cash prize and an exclusive coaching program.

JCI Dutch Caribbean would like to thank its partners OX and Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, Bearing Point, APC, CBCS and BTP for supporting the project Creative Young Entrepreneur.

To learn more about the Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award or to register, visit https://www.jcidc-cye.com, contact the team at cye.jcidc@gmail.com or +5999 6678407.

