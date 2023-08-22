Government of Sint Maarten The Ministry of VROMI has temporarily opened the channels of the Great Salt Pond to the Great Bay for a specified duration.
At 3 am, during the lowest tide, the channels will reopen for a three-hour period. Our priority is to manage water levels efficiently. Please be aware that adjustments to this schedule might be necessary due to weather conditions, particularly if there is an unusual amount of rainfall.
Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.
