August 22, 2023
Notary Marcia Bouterse has been sworn in as a civil law notary in Statia.

Notary Marcia Bouterse has been sworn in as a civil law notary in Statia. Ms. Bouterse recently took the oath before Judge mr Gertjan Wouters, Vice president Joint Court of Justice; Head Registrar Richelda Emmanuel and Government Commissioner Alida Francis, among other dignitaries.
Ms Bouterse was first appointed as acting civil law notary in a virtual ceremony in July 2022, restoring notary services to Statia – as well as Saba – after several frustrating years without a notary public.

 

