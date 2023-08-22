Statia Government

Notary Marcia Bouterse has been sworn in as a civil law notary in Statia. Ms. Bouterse recently took the oath before Judge mr Gertjan Wouters, Vice president Joint Court of Justice; Head Registrar Richelda Emmanuel and Government Commissioner Alida Francis, among other dignitaries.

Ms Bouterse was first appointed as acting civil law notary in a virtual ceremony in July 2022, restoring notary services to Statia – as well as Saba – after several frustrating years without a notary public.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

