TCB is organizing its third Annual Bonaire Tourism Summit

Theme: Preserving Our Hidden Gem

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with its stakeholders is organizing its third Annual Bonaire Tourism Summit on September 27th and 28th, 2023 at Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire, commemorating World Tourism Day.

The theme of this year’s Bonaire Tourism Summit is: Preserving Our Hidden Gem. As a unique and off-the beaten-path destination, we must retain the very same essence that makes Bonaire what it is. Bonaire focuses on attracting eco-conscious visitors who appreciate the island’s natural resources, support the local economies, protect the cultural heritage, and overall practice ethical travel to ensure that our future generations can also experience and enjoy the wonders of Bonaire.

Each year on September 27th, we celebrate World Tourism Day. The purpose of World Tourism Day is to raise awareness of the significance of tourism within national and international communities and to highlight its adding economic value to the community. To commemorate this day, TCB in partnership with its stakeholders, Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), Campbell-Hill Aviation Group, Dunn & Co, Diamond Public Relations, and Harbor Office, together with the private sector is organizing two full-day conference to discuss the island’s future, branding initiatives, air service developments, marketing updates, and public relations strategies, latest developments and trends in the industry. With expert keynote and guest speakers, the aim of the Bonaire Tourism Summit is for the Bonaire tourism industry to ‘rise to the next level’ in every manner possible, to continue providing and promoting the island’s unique attributes.

On the second day of the Bonaire Tourism Summit, September 28th, the private sector has the opportunity to give their input and ideas on marketing initiatives for the island for next year. TCB and its stakeholders are inviting the tourism sector to join us for the Bonaire Tourism Summit.

For more information or to register, send an email to marketing@bonaireisland.com. Registration is open until September 12, 2023.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

