TCB Launches ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023 – A Symphony of Untold Stories’ to Encourage Community Engagement in Showcasing the Islands Hidden Treasures

TCB is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new activation, the ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’. The primary objective of this competition is to shed light on our efforts of preserving the island’s hidden gems, fostering a spirit of discovery and to seek new adventures. The resonance of the theme, ‘A Symphony Of Untold Stories’, encapsulates the symbiotic relationship between Bonaire’s beauty and the hearts that treasure it. It also emphasizes on the fact that the island has so much to discover and more stories to unveil. Through this contest, participants are encouraged to rediscover across Bonaire, go to lesser-known locations and capture these moments in time.

Participants can take pictures of Bonaire, Klein Bonaire and its Marine Park. Each unique photograph is envisioned to spark curiosity and inspire visits to the locations. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above, with either a camera or a smartphone. It is for all who share an affection for Bonaire. This call to action extends not only to the local Bonaire community but also warmly invites our visitors to join the pursuit.

The ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’ will run for four weeks starting on August 28th until September 24th. The top three winners will be selected and announced on September 26th, 2023 from all eligible entries on the website www.bonaireisland.com/photo- contest/. We also encourage all participants to share their image on social media and tag @bonaireisland and use the following hashtags: #CaptureBonaire2023 #ItsInOurNature.

The contestants can win the following prizes:

1st prize: 2 night stay for two in the brand new room at Captain Don’s Habitat Bonaire

2nd prize: Spend the day on the sea in the new boat of Fun Trips Bonaire

3rd prize: Indulge in the culinary scene at the new restaurant Zara’s Refined Dining

With this contest TCB offers both the local community and its visitors a fun and creative way to experience Bonaire. Additionally, highlighting and introducing new experiences on the island.

For all the information and guidelines to participate please visit: www.bonaireisland.com/photo- contest/