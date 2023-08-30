Serious Scooter Accident on A.J C Brouwers Road: Urgent Safety Reminder for Riders

From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Aug. 30th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Recent School Fights and Urges Parental Responsibility for the School Year 2023/2024

The Police Force Sint Maarten is deeply concerned by the recent incidents of school fights that have emerged at the outset of the 2023/2024 school year. Ensuring the safety and security of our youth remains KPSM utmost priority. While we continue to dedicate our efforts to protect and educate the students within our community, KPSM firmly believe that parents and guardians play an indispensable role in curbing this distressing phenomenon.

Over the years, the Police Force Sint Maarten has tirelessly initiated various programs aimed at altering both parental and student perspectives to combat the escalating issue of school fights. Regrettably, despite our sustained endeavors, we witnessed yet another disconcerting occurrence on August 29th, 2023, as captured in videos circulating across social media platforms. The acts of violence displayed by certain students have left us deeply alarmed.

We want to emphasize that any individuals found involved in violent activities will be held accountable and dealt with accordingly by law enforcement. However, it is imperative to recognize that this does not absolve parents and guardians of their responsibilities in the upbringing of their children. We firmly believe that parents should remain the primary educators and protectors of their children, and our role is to support and complement their efforts.

Both schools and the police force are institutions designed to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our youth. They are not intended to act as substitutes for parental guidance. It is crucial for parents to instill in their children the values of respect, tolerance, and peaceful conflict resolution. Violence in any form will not be tolerated, and we implore parents to join us in conveying this message to their children.

The Police Force Sint Maarten encourages open communication between parents, schools, and law enforcement agencies. We are dedicated to working collaboratively to address this issue and ensure the safety of our community. By fostering an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation, we believe we can collectively create a positive change in the mindset of our youth.

We urge parents and guardians to actively engage with their children, monitor their activities, and guide them towards making responsible choices. Let us unite in safeguarding the future of our children and fostering a peaceful and productive learning environment

Serious Scooter Accident on A.J C Brouwers Road: Urgent Safety Reminder for Riders

Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are busy investigating a serious scooter accident that occurred on Tuesday evening, August 29th, 2023, at approximately 19:50, on the A.J C Brouwers Road. The incident involved two scooters and resulted in two individuals sustaining serious injuries.

On the aforementioned evening, the police and ambulance dispatch received multiple distress calls reporting a severe collision involving two scooters on the A.J C Brouwers Road. Officers promptly responded to the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, it was determined that the scooter traveling uphill on the Brouwers Road leaned excessively to the left while negotiating a corner, leading to a loss of control. This resulted in a collision with the second scooter, which was descending the hill on the same road. The impact of the accident caused substantial damage to both scooters.

The rider of the uphill-bound scooter suffered extensive injuries to their face and upper body due to the loss of control and subsequent collision. The rider of the second scooter also sustained injuries to their upper body. Immediate medical attention was provided to both victims by ambulance personnel present at the scene. Subsequently, they were both transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for comprehensive medical care. The second victim was later transferred to the French Side Medical Center for further specialized treatment.

This incident marks the second significant scooter-related accident within a short span of time. In light of these unfortunate events, the Police Force of Sint Maarten urgently reminds all scooter and motorcycle riders to prioritize their safety. It is imperative that riders wear appropriate safety gear, including helmets, protective clothing, and footwear, to mitigate the risk of severe injuries in case of accidents. Furthermore, all riders are urged to strictly adhere to the traffic rules and regulations of Sint Maarten while operating their vehicles.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and calls upon the community’s cooperation to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

