From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 13th 2023

Reunification of Citizens with lost and Recovered Documents

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is starting with a new initiative aimed at facilitating the return of lost personal effects and official documentation to their rightful owners. These items encompass essential documents such as identification cards, bank cards, travel documents, number plates, and other personal records.

In recent weeks, the KPSM made a list of all these lost items, ranging from identification cards to indispensable travel documents. These items have been voluntarily brought to the police station by concerned individuals and conscientious residents. Presently, these items are held at the Philipsburg Police Station.

In the pursuit of reuniting these possessions with their rightful owners, the KPSM cordially requests individuals whose names appear on the list of lost items to visit the Police Station during regular office hours.

Details for Document Retrieval:

Location: Sint Maarten Police Station, Philipsburg

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, from 08:30 AM to 04:00 PM

During your visit to the Police Station, kindly request assistance from the designated team leader, who will provide guidance throughout the process of verifying your ownership of the lost documents. It is imperative that you bring valid identification or any supporting documentation that can confirm your identity.

CARL ANDREW THOMAS YOHAN JOSUE JACOBIN AGENE ALEXY CARLOS FRANCISCO MARIA GAVILAN NATALIE ANN-MARIE PURCELL ANDY GEORGES PETERSON MAX JUNIOR LAKE UNKNOWN JOSE RUBEN MENDOZA FERNANDEZ CYRIL FRANCIOS CLAUDE DESROCHES ROSALEE COWELL DON JOSEPH JUNIOR LEOGAL CHANAYLE BRAYBOY MAISONET NANCY KOSTA JOSEPH PAUL AZZOPARDI OMAR DIVIRAY JEREMIAH FRANCIS YORK ANTHONY SMITH SAMUEL STEVLIN EBANKS MARIO ALANZO JUNIOR MILLS VTINIA KYSHANA SONAIDA EUSON

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

