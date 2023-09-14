From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 14th 2023

Upcoming Drill in Cay Bay Area to Enhance Preparedness

The Sint Maarten Police Force is would like to announce an upcoming drill scheduled for the 21st of September, 2023, in the Cay Bay area, specifically organized by the Sol Depot. This event is aimed at enhancing community awareness and preparedness for various emergency scenarios.

Event Details:

Date: September 21, 2023

Location: Cay Bay area

Organizer: by the emergency services in close cooperation with the Marines

The drill will involve the participation of various emergency response agencies, including the police, fire department, marines, and other essential stakeholders. The exercise will simulate the response to a range of emergency situations and will feature movements of heavy equipment, the activation of sirens, the presence of marines, and police and fire personnel, as well as role players.

Purpose of the Drill:

The primary objective of this drill is to ensure that our community is well-prepared to respond effectively to any emergency situation that may arise. By conducting these exercises, we aim to:

Test Response Capabilities: Assess the readiness and response capabilities of our emergency services to handle various crisis scenarios.

Community Involvement: Engage the community of Cay Bay and raise awareness about emergency preparedness and response procedures.

Enhance Coordination: Strengthen coordination and cooperation between different agencies and organizations involved in emergency response.

To ensure that the Cay Bay community is informed about the drill and its purpose, the Sint Maarten Police Force together with the Community Officer has been working closely with the Cay Bay Community Council for their assistance in disseminating information about the drill to the residence.

The Sint Maarten Police Force encourages all residents of Cay Bay to take this opportunity to learn about emergency preparedness and response measures. Your participation and cooperation are vital to the success of this drill, which ultimately aims to enhance the safety and well-being of our community.

Suspect arrested in connection with fire-arm possession

In a proactive response to a series of armed robbery incidents targeting citizens in the early morning hours, the Police Force Sint Maarten implemented a plan of action targeting scooter riders supposedly involved in armed robberies on personnel in the early morning hours.

For last few weeks, the Sint Maarten Police Force has been d working to address and prevent armed robberies that have plagued our community. In a planned operation, officers were able to make a breakthrough when, at approximately 02:00 AM on Wednesday, they encountered a black scooter on L.B Scott Road with no visible number plate.

Upon attempting to stop and conduct a routine inspection of the scooter, the rider displayed evasive behavior and attempted to flee from the patrol unit. The pursuit continued until the rider lost control of the scooter in the vicinity of Copper Drive, near a local supermarket, and subsequently fell from the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, officers were successful in locating the suspect who had attempted to hide a firearm under a nearby vehicle. The firearm was confiscated for further investigation.

The arrested suspect was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the police station for questioning where he is being held pending further investigation.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

